Meet rally raid champion Sam Sunderland, master of the extreme

British off-road motorcycling legend Sam Sunderland is no stranger to pushing boundaries, but now the 36-year old is aiming to go further than ever before. The two-time Dakar Rally champion announced his boldest challenge yet: to become the fastest person to circumnavigate the globe on a motorbike .

Sunderland stands as the only British rider to have conquered the Dakar Rally, one of the planet’s most punishing endurance events, on two different continents – first in South America, then in Saudi Arabia.

Sunderland aims to circumnavigate the globe in just 19 days © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

The world record attempt feels like a natural progression for one of rally raid’s most accomplished competitors to pursue a fresh challenge. But who is Sam Sunderland and how did his journey into the world of motorsport begin? There are several key moments that shaped him...

01 Born in England, at home in Dubai

Although born and raised on England's South coast, Sunderland has been based in Dubai since 2009, after visiting family in the Emirate. Already a successful motocross rider, he realised it was the perfect location to build his skills and become a rally raid rider. It was a bold and interesting move given it's not a discipline that's seen much participation by British riders over the years and UK-based sponsor interest would be hard to come by.

In 2022, Sunderland pulled off a thrilling stunt in his new Dubai home by climbing to the top of the 828m Burj Khalifa spire on his motorbike. The feat was featured in the film Yalla. "A lot of people didn't think it was real," says Sunderland. "It's cool that it shows me climbing up the tower in the video. It was really scary and really, really cool. A mad, exhilarating moment, but super scary."

7 min Sam Sunderland: Yalla Rally Raid hero Sam Sunderland is late for a photoshoot at the Burj Khalifa. Can he get there on time?

The Brit was attached to the mast with a harness, invisible beneath his jersey, but the stunt still demanded nerves of steel: "I can feel the tower moving now. When one of the riggers moved a bit fast, you could feel it moving. That was also super scary.

"It's not really my thing. I'm not a base jumper or a rock climber, I'm trying to keep my feet on the ground."

02 From BMX to motorbikes

Sunderland's career has been built on a series of calculated risks: from learning motocross skills on home-made tracks to moving to Dubai to pursue his sporting career or standing on top of the world's tallest building.

Growing up in a single-parent family, his mum "worked super hard" to support him, doing two jobs to earn enough money. It meant Sunderland had a lot of free time and, hating being cooped up indoors, he'd get out on his bicycle.

"It all started with me running around the neighbourhood on my BMX in Poole, crashing a lot, but I was also always outside." Seeing motorcycles in a nearby shop, Sunderland soon developed an interest in riding motocross. "My grandad had worked on a dairy farm and my next-door neighbour had a little motorbike. One day he said, 'if we can ride at the farm, then you can ride the bike'. It was a deal. We were riding around the field and I was always getting hurt, always covered in bruises, scratches and traction marks."

03 An accident halts his motocross career

When he was seven, Sunderland's family bought him to his first motorbike for Christmas and he started riding motocross, first around the farm and then competitively. "I was known for going really fast and falling a lot," he recalls. "I fell off maybe four or five times at some races and I'd still win.

Ripping through a dune in the Dubai desert © Naim Chidiac/Red Bull Content Pool

"Then, gradually, I managed to figure it out a bit better, stay on the bike a bit more and race the British championship, racing my way up."

Sunderland was signed to a team to compete in Europe, but then came a fateful day when he fell and didn't get straight back up again. "At 16 I had a big accident and broke both my legs, both my ankles, my knees and my pelvis. I had to spend six months in a wheelchair and I put on loads of weight."

04 Leaving a regular job for a shot at racing motorbikes

While Sunderland would ultimately recover, a year out from racing proved terminal to his motocross career. Riding became a hobby and he had to get out and find a regular job. "Then, I went on holiday to Dubai to see my aunt and uncle, and Iwent to see my two little cousins ride their motorbikes on the local track."

In action at the Rally Du Maroc © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

The local KTM dealer saw him riding and suggested he stay in Dubai and race. He was 19 and the world was reeling from the banking crisis. "Everyone told me I shouldn't do it and that I've got a great job, but I let it all go and moved." Sunderland returned to racing, winning the Dubai championship. "I used to just ride in the desert a lot with my friends, because it was so cool to have that freedom to go ride in the dunes," he recalls.

05 Becoming a rally raid racer

It was while riding in those towering dunes around Dubai that Sunderland discovered a talent for desert racing and that he's a perfect fit for rally raid. "I really enjoy racing in the dunes and I always still find it beautiful. Every dune is different and you have to adapt and move around. It's also really physical."

Sunderland loves the adventure side of rally raid: "You set off in the morning at 3am and you've no idea where you're going for the day. You've just got this paper scroll in your road book tower and you follow the notes, and see some crazy things along the way. I'm making stories and memories."

Sunderland loves the adventure of desert racing © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Pre-dawn and hundreds of kilometres of desert ahead: Sunderland's dream © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool I love that adventure side: you set off at 3am and you've no idea where you're going Sam Sunderland

06 Making his Dakar Rally debut

At just 22-years-old, Sunderland took the start for his inaugural Dakar Rally as the new recruit to the Honda HRC rally raid team. He finished an impressive seventh on Stage 1, but an electrical fault forced him to retire during day two. Better was to come.

In 2014, he achieved the breakthrough of winning a stage – the first Brit to do so since 1998 – as he won on Stage 2. But, in classic Dakar fashion, he was forced to retire the following day when his engine gave up.

Sunderland won his first stage of the Dakar Rally in South America in 2015 © Marcelo Maragni/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2015, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing recruited him to their powerhouse team. He won the opening stage, but injured his shoulder on day four and had to withdraw. In 2016, the scene was set for him to race for the win. However, a serious crash at the Merzouga Rally in Morocco meant he didn't even make it to the race.

07 A Dakar winner

A year later, Sunderland formed part of a new, all-star team KTM with Toby Price and Austrian Matthias Walkner in what proved to be the toughest, wettest and most challenging Dakar in recent memory, as torrential rain and landslides churned up the course in South America. He only won a single stage, but his consistency across the race brought him his first Dakar Rally title.

Dakar champions Sam Sunderland and Toby Price © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

It established a winning habit for Sunderland, who became the first motorcyclist to win the Silk Way Rally, claim the Cross Country Rallies World Champion and then the first World Rally-Raid Champion title in 2022 – the same year he secured his second Dakar Rally win.

Sam Sunderland © Kin Marcin/Red Bull Content Pool

Sam Sunderland’s racing record Sam Sunderland's racing record 2022 – World Rally-Raid Champion

2022 – Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge – winner

2022 - Dakar Rally - winner

2021 – Dakar Rally - third

2019 - Dakar Rally - third

2019 - Cross Country Rallies World Champion

2019 – Silk Way Rally – winner

2017 - Dakar Rally - winner

2017 - Qatar Sealine Rally – winner

2017 – Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge – winner

2016 – Qatar Sealine Rally – winner

2015 Rally du Maroc – winner

2013 – Merzouga Rally – winner

08 Living with the risks of Rally Raid

In 2023, Sunderland crashed out on the first stage of the Dakar Rally. It's typical of rally raid. If he hasn't been on the podium, it was because he'd crashed or broken down.

"There's something really special about rally. You're off on your own all day in the desert and as much as we all want to beat the next guy, we also know that if something goes wrong, that guy could be the one who's saving your life. I think every rider has been on either side of it."

Sunderland claimed his second Dakar win in Saudi Arabia in 2022 © Flavien Duhamel/Red Bull Content Pool The guy you're trying to beat in a rally raid could be the one who’s saving your life Sam Sunderland

Sunderland was first on the scene when his friend Paulo Gonçalves crashed in the 2019 edition. The two were close. "I found him, left in the desert. He had broken his wrist and had a big concussion."

He helped rescue Gonçalves and the Portuguese racer was back competing at the 2020 Dakar. This time Gonçalves luck didn't hold out and he was sadly killed in another crash. "That affected me a lot," says Sunderland. "I know the sport looks dangerous, but we're actually the opposite. Every rally racer is so calculated and rides with pinpoint accuracy."

09 What's the story behind Sunderland's tattoos?

Fatherhood saw Sunderland face another crossroads: how can he risk never seeing his daughter again? As soon as she was born, he added a tattoo of Bella to the collection adorning his body. "She was born gorgeous and, because I'm not stupid and I know my sports dangerous, I have to have her close to me.

Sunderland's tattooed hand tackles his headache-inducing road book © DPPI/Red Bull Content Pool

"After she was born, I was off to race again. I wanted to have some sort of feeling of taking her with me. When she's older, I might add some hair!"

His tattoo collection also includes the dates of his Dakar wins, "two sugar skulls on the back of my calves that look like those of the Day of the Dead in Mexico. They've got bikes across the eyes. One is a man and one is a woman. It was for two friends that I lost."

And then there’s a compass, a lion and a big fish to celebrate his love of spearfishing. "In Dubai, I'd go free-diving and spearfishing twice a week. It was something I really enjoyed. My bike is one place where I'm completely in the zone and the other is when I'm free-diving, because you have to block out everything and focus on keeping calm, ignoring the urge to breathe and try to search for a fish."