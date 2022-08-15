College can be one of the most exciting times of your young adult life. You’ve got a bit more freedom and you’re not yet tied down with full-time work responsibilities. You’re never gonna be as young as you are during this moment and the possibilities are endless. But wait…wouldn’t that be quite overwhelming? How do you know where to start and how to get through?

Here are some tips on surviving college from an actual college student:

1. Choose the right groupmates

We cannot stress this one enough.

It might come as a surprise but in college, there are still a lot of freeloaders. How do you combat this? Unless a group is randomized by the professor, then you have the freedom to choose who you would be working with. Among your peers, see who listens in class, who’s eager to participate, and who works hard – these are the type of people that you should group yourself with. In the event that a group will be randomized, ensure that everyone would be accountable and that everyone would do their parts. Have regular group meetings to check in on everyone’s progress and keep your group chats active so that everyone is updated. If someone in the group is really not participative or working, check up on them and see how you can help. If this still won’t work, then you can either go to your professor or give them a low grade on peer evaluations.

You can’t control everything, so do what you can with the situation and find a way to work around it.

2. Figure out your priorities and live by it

College can open so many doors and opportunities for you. If you’re a go-getter like me, you would be tempted to say yes to everything that comes your way. Is this a bad thing? Not really, but it’s also not so much of a good thing.

Having too many things on your plate could lead to subpar outputs since your time is divided among many things. You’re not fully focused on what matters for you and you would end up feeling burnt out. This could also reflect negatively on your work ethic if you don’t learn how to prioritize.

By figuring out your priorities and what’s important for you, you would be able to pace everything and schedule your activities. If you feel like you have too much going on, force rank all of these commitments and see which ones spark joy and which ones lead you towards where you wish to be. If they are giving you neither, then I think it’s time for you to let it go in order to make way for what is right.

3. Rest if you’re tired

Sleep is an essential part of your life. As someone who hustles hard and does a lot of work, we admit that this is something that we’ve sacrificed in the past. However, we’ve come to realize its importance and why it is something one should never take for granted.

When you get enough sleep, your brain will function well and you can make better decisions. Your health would also not suffer and you would end up being more productive when you’re well-rested. This goes hand-in-hand with my previous tip because when you’ve prioritized your commitments, you would have enough time for sleep and rest.

For an added energy boost, take a can of Red Bull to help vitalize both your mind and your body to make you even more ready for the day!

4. Surround yourself with the right crowd

You will meet so many different people throughout college, so how do you know which one’s the right crowd? That really depends on you and what you value.

What matters is that you surround yourself with a strong support system and people that would help you grow instead of limiting you or bringing you down. The right barkada would have your back no matter what, but at the same time, they would also be brave enough to correct you when you’re in the wrong.

These are friends that would literally be there through thick and thin, and if you find them during your college journey, consider yourself lucky!

5. Make the most out of your college experience

At the end of it all, you should be able to look back at this and think to yourself: It might have been tiring, but it was fun and worth it.

Like what we said at the start, you’re never gonna be as young as you are at this moment so make the most out of it. To quote Ferris Bueller, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.”

Have fun, open yourself up to new experiences and opportunities, and live life to the fullest – all while staying grounded on your values and treating other people right.

Before graduating, have a bucket list of college experiences that you would like to have – such activities could be watching a UAAP / NCAA game, attending your university’s events like UST ’s Paskuhan or Ateneo ’s Bonfire. You could even get your barkada to join you in this!

College would go by in the blink of an eye and you'd be done before you know it. Spread your wings and let Red Bull be your companion in this journey!