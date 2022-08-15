Using the Wingfinder Personality Test to Help You Get Through College

Let’s face it: college can be quite daunting. It’s that point wherein you’re still unsure of what you want and who you want to be in life yet you’re close to being a full-fledged adult. You will be faced with so many life-changing decisions, so how do you navigate through this? Well, Red Bull’s got your back.

The company, along with a team of psychology professors from University College London and Columbia University New York, has developed a specialized test that will help you discover what your strengths are, what you could improve on, and what you need to do to get better. This is a globally-recognized test so you have nothing to worry about in terms of credibility.

In just under 40 minutes, you would get an assessment containing expert coaching and would even show you Red Bull athletes with similar results so that you would see how this test helped them realize their strengths and maximize their potential.

Study Smarter With These Top Apps © Jelle Lapere

As a college student, you have to be quick on your feet and ready for whatever is in store. This is why knowing your strengths and knowing what works for you would be beneficial as you would already be one step ahead with any situation. You would also know where and what you thrive in, therefore allowing you to channel your energy in a better way. This could lead you to joining the right university organizations, landing the right internships, and surrounding yourself with a circle that shares the same values as you.

Another thing about this test is that it would help you with discerning what career path you should take. Since college is the time for you to decide on this, it’s good to have a guide that will help you figure things out. The results of this assessment would allow you to see what industry would suit your strengths and personality, leading you to a job that is the perfect fit.

With college being a time for you to know yourself, tests like this would give you a better insight as to who you are and how you can grow in different aspects – whether as an individual, as a coworker, as a student, or even as a friend. We are all unique in our own ways and it may be hard to understand or to discover what makes us special. This is why the Red Bull Wingfinder Personality Test is here ; here to help you grow, here to help you thrive, and here to help you be YOU in the best way possible wherever and whenever, while still enjoying life as a college student

Take the Red Bull Wingfinder test today, and see its wonders for yourself.