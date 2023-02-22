A Beginner’s Guide To Doodling

Start with a blank page

Doodling is a great way to let your mind wander and explore your creative impulses. Start with a blank page or a clean surface, so that you don't feel constrained by any existing lines or shapes.

Start your doodle on a blank page © Nicholas Bruno / Red Bull Content Pool

Don't worry about perfection

Doodling is not about creating a perfect masterpiece. It's about letting your thoughts flow and capturing them in a visual form. Don't worry about making mistakes or creating something that's not aesthetically pleasing. Just have fun and enjoy the process.

Have fun as you doodle and enjoy the process © Pavel Sukhorukov / Red Bull Content Pool

Experiment with different drawing materials

There are many drawing materials you can use for doodling, such as pencils, pens, markers, or even crayons. Try experimenting with different materials to find the ones that work best for you and your style.

Experiment with different materials when doodling © Nicholas Bruno / Red Bull Content Pool

Draw what you see around you

Sometimes the best inspiration for doodling is the world around you. Look around and draw what you see, such as objects on your desk, patterns in a carpet, or even the clouds in the sky.

Take inspiration from your surroundings © Sergey Kim / Red Bull Content Pool

Mix and match different patterns

Doodling is a great way to experiment with different patterns and shapes. Mix and match different patterns to create unique designs and compositions.

Mix and match different patterns © Nicholas Bruno / Red Bull Content Pool

Practice regularly

Like any skill, doodling takes practice to improve. Try to set aside some time each day to doodle, even if it's just for a few minutes. The more you practice, the more your skills will improve, and the more confident you will become in your abilities

Red Bull Doodle Art is your chance to make your mark by using these tips and tricks and creating the winning doodle!

Apply latest by 4th March and get the chance to represent Pakistan at the World Final in Amsterdam.