A Beginner’s Guide To Doodling

Start with a blank page
Doodling is a great way to let your mind wander and explore your creative impulses. Start with a blank page or a clean surface, so that you don't feel constrained by any existing lines or shapes.
Don't worry about perfection
Doodling is not about creating a perfect masterpiece. It's about letting your thoughts flow and capturing them in a visual form. Don't worry about making mistakes or creating something that's not aesthetically pleasing. Just have fun and enjoy the process.
Experiment with different drawing materials
There are many drawing materials you can use for doodling, such as pencils, pens, markers, or even crayons. Try experimenting with different materials to find the ones that work best for you and your style.
Draw what you see around you
Sometimes the best inspiration for doodling is the world around you. Look around and draw what you see, such as objects on your desk, patterns in a carpet, or even the clouds in the sky.
Mix and match different patterns
Doodling is a great way to experiment with different patterns and shapes. Mix and match different patterns to create unique designs and compositions.
Practice regularly
Like any skill, doodling takes practice to improve. Try to set aside some time each day to doodle, even if it's just for a few minutes. The more you practice, the more your skills will improve, and the more confident you will become in your abilities
Red Bull Doodle Art is your chance to make your mark by using these tips and tricks and creating the winning doodle!
