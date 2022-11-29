A Musical Titan Has Risen!

In the immortal words of Bruce Buffer, “It’s time!”
It’s time to reveal the trademark Red Bull Off The Roof bus. Drenched in silver and blue, the bus towers over everything, everywhere all at once. It’s almost like the ninth wonder of the world… on wheels.
The bus was based on the drawings by designer Hassan Mian. Hira Rafique served as the industrial designer for the project and looked after the construction and engineering of the mammoth.
“The final design is totally a minimal and simple one, prioritizing the essentials,” says Hira Rafique. “Its interiors are also stripped to their core function, using limited material, neutral colors, simple form and avoiding excess ornamentation to achieve a pure form of elegance.”
The Red Bull Off The Roof bus emphasizes pure line-form and is evidently so minimalistic that it may even make Jackson Pollock anxious. No, sir, it does not need a bucket of paint splashed across it. Just look at it and admire the color contrast and the size of it.
There’s a new titan in town but don’t you worry, it’s friendly.
1 min