Adnan Gandhi: Shaping Pakistan's Running Landscape

In the heart of Karachi, a running revolution is taking place, and at its forefront is Adnan Gandhi, a figure synonymous with passion, perseverance, and the spirit of community building. As the driving force behind the Seaview Runners Club (SVRC) and the annual Inter-Club Half Marathon and 10km, Adnan is not only transforming the running landscape but inspiring a new generation of local runners.

The SVRC was initially formed by Adnan to prepare a few friends for the 2017 Dubai Marathon which later evolved into a community-driven initiative. The annual Inter-Club Half Marathon and 10km, now in its fourth year, is a testament to Adnan's commitment to providing a platform for all running clubs to come together, plan, and look forward to a challenging yet rewarding race.

"The main philosophy of SVRC was to train with a race or target in mind. We apply this same approach to any and all runners who want to be part of SVRC, and our participation in races all over the world has become our identity."

Adnan Gandhi © Ali Khurshid

This approach extends beyond competition; it's about fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among local runners. Adnan recognizes that the Inter-Club races contribute to building a positive running culture in Pakistan, encouraging personal achievements, and unifying different running communities.

This year's event marked a significant milestone with record-breaking participation from four of Karachi's biggest running clubs. Adnan reflects on the stand-out moments, celebrating the increasing number of personal records, first-time distance completions, and the overall sense of achievement among participants.

160+ Half Marathon finishers, from 5 major running clubs © Adnan Gandhi

Adnan's influence extends beyond races. His experiences, including achieving a personal best at the Berlin Marathon, emphasizes the benefits of group training and a result-driven, improvement-focused mentality. This very essence is what the Inter-Club races have helped build – a community that trains together, achieves together, and supports one another throughout the journey.

Danish Elahi © Ali Khurshid

SHAPING THE FUTURE OF RUNNING

Looking ahead, Adnan envisions more formalized sponsorship partnerships for the Inter-Club races, aiming for increased media presence to elevate the event. He acknowledges the need to address challenges, such as club rivalries and merchandise sales, to ensure the continuous growth of long-distance running without favoring any specific club.

Fastest Half Marathoners in Pakistan © Ali Khurshid

Adnan's goals extend beyond SVRC. He emphasizes the importance of bridging the gap between professional runners and local running clubs, urging for formal support and recognition from national associations and the government.

Adnan's advice for aspiring runners in Pakistan is rooted in his own experiences. He recognizes the challenges newcomers face and envisions the creation of a junior-introductory club to feed runners into the senior SVRC club. His ultimate goal is to foster a sense of community and inclusivity, encouraging regular running for everyone.

Zohair Agha © Ali Khurshid

Adnan's journey exemplifies the transformative power of running – from personal achievements to community building. As he continues to inspire and shape the future of running in Pakistan, Adnan Gandhi stands as a beacon of positivity, dedication, and the unifying spirit of the running community.