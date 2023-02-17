All Cheers For The Red Bull Campus Cricket 2023 Pakistan Champions

Hard times create strong men. But in this case, hard times also create champions. That was the story of the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2023 Pakistan winners: the Jinnah Government College (JGC).
Representing Karachi, the team qualified and won the city finals and went all the way to Lahore to compete against the top finalists from across Pakistan. In the end, only two teams remained: City University of Sciences and Information Technology Peshawar (CUSITP) and JGC.
A nail-biting grand finale later, JGC stood tall and took the trophy home. But it almost didn’t happen. In fact, their journey almost didn’t begin. From struggling to form their ‘playing 11’ and paperwork issues to injuries and acclimatization to different weather conditions, everything stood in their way to the prestigious trophy. But JGC wasn’t going to let anything stop them.
Coached by Tariq Salahuddin, the final JGC team consisted of Fahaddis Bukhari (captain), Ammad Alam, Osama, Ram Ravi, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Asad, Obaid Ullah Khan, Ali Butt, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Rehman Ghani, Muneer Ur Rehman and Syed Kashan Faheem.
Mind you, though they faced problems on the way, JGC aren’t to be taken lightly. They have previously won the 2015 and 2017 editions of Red Bull Campus Cricket. Now six years later, they are once again champions.
This time around, the JGC won the Karachi qualifiers defeating the five-time champion in the University of Karachi (KU) in a heart-pounding city final.
After that, the two months before the national finals were crucial for the team as they wanted to create enough combinations and a pool of players so they could have a backup. The team practiced for three hours thrice a week for two months to prepare for the national finals in Lahore.
The team captain Fahaddis Bukhari believes that despite a rough start due to other issues, “the pool of players we had was our strength”. Moreover, the college players play for the same club, which resulted in solid on-field chemistry.
The strong batting line-up is the secret to our victory. Even our 11th player can bat. The ability to take control of the pitch and keep adding runs is what every player bring to the table.
While they need an excellent bowler to “complete the team”, Fahaddis Bukhari believes that in short-form cricket, each player should know how to strike big hits. “That’s why our team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.”
The JGC team, a mix of old and new players, is quite happy with the platform Red Bull Campus Cricket provides to the grassroots-level cricketers and a chance for them to showcase their talent.
Muhammad Asad, one of the JGC’s top players, played an essential role in the grand final with his unbeaten 83-run innings. Asad said that the performance he gave was “just a part of the efforts that every individual and the collective team put in”.
The 24-year-old, who’s a left-arm batsman and left-arm orthodox spin, said they had it all planned before the final even began. They knew what their batting line-up and bowling gameplan would be.
We have trained so that if one falls, the next man up will not lose the momentum and maintain the team’s strong position. This is what we aim for and what every individual in the team respects. We went to the field with the determination to win the Red Bull Campus Cricket National Finals.
And win they did. Six years after their previous victory laps, the JGC has raised the trophy once again and is all set to embark on new adventures.
Here’s to the future stars of cricket!