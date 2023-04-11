And Once Again the Reigning, Defending EVO Japan Champion… Arslan Ash!

Gaming
They say making it to the top is hard but not as much as staying on top. But Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash is definitely making the latter look easy enough. The Lahore-based player made history once more in early April as four years after his two consecutive EVO (Japan and USA) victories in 2019, he won EVO Japan again.
With a total of three EVO victories, Arslan Ash seems to be unstoppable in his pursuit of greatness. He has come a long way since being a bright-eyed, early 20s youngster looking to make a name for himself in 2019. His journey of travelling from Pakistan to Japan to compete in his first ever EVO is already a popular story: from two-and-a-half-days of flights, layovers, sleeplessness and exhaustion to directly going for the tournament right after his arrival at the airport and taking the world by surprise by winning the money in the bank.
But this time, in 2023, the story is quite different. Arslan Ash said, unlike last time, he didn’t face any such issues whatsoever. “Thankfully, I had no big problems this time around,” he said.
In 2019, Arslan was not the Tekken superstar that he is now. And as such, he had no sponsors and was just taking a shot and hoping for the best. “In 2019, I had no sponsors. In 2023, I had three sponsors: Red Bull Pakistan, Twisted Minds, and Global Sense.”
He said he was well taken care of and flew to Japan five days before the tournament to practice against international players and further strengthen his gameplay. And while he has been at the top of the mountain for four years, he felt he still needed to prove himself and retain his spot.
I had more fire this time because I didn’t win the Tekken World Tour (TWT).I practiced 8-9 hours every day.
Once in Japan, Arslan Ash made the most of his time playing against esports athletes who had gathered there from across the world. But he says he lost a lot. “I played online with them before the tournament but I’m not an online player. I prefer in-person. So, I lost a lot but learned a lot too,” he said, adding that he was glad he didn’t have to face any of his teammates. “It’s always difficult playing against teammates as they know your moves and strategies.”
However, that doesn’t mean it was an easy sail for Arslan Ash. “The last time in 2019, nobody knew me, so nobody was prepared against me. This was not the case this time because everyone came prepared.”
Arslan admits this was the most difficult tournament so far, not just for him but everyone competing in EVO this year. “Korea and Japan are two of the top countries in Tekken. And Koreans and Japanese players arrive in droves to take part in EVO. They are both close to each other so it’s easier to fly to Japan. This raises the level of competition very high.”
In fact, according to Arslan Ash, his best moments in the tournament were against Korean players in the Winner’s semi-final and finals. “We went to the last point before I eventually won. Some of the best players in the world come from Korea. So, there were very competitive matches between us.”
My comeback in the grand finale was a great moment for me. I really enjoyed it. I was about to lose and then suddenly, I won. I had some good reads and hit some good moves at the most opportune time.
The three-time EVO winner believes that it was an “unpredictable tournament” this year overall. However, unlike last time, he was well-rested and fully prepared. “I arrived in Japan, early, slept early, woke up early and practiced. The routine plays a huge role in preparation.”
When Arslan Ash deems a tournament unpredictable, it has a certain weight to it. But at the end of the day, his Zafina and Kunimitsu showed everyone out and won him the EVO trophy a record third time – after two consecutive EVO (Japan and USA) victories in 2019.
“I never thought I’d win it twice, let alone thrice,” said the Tekken master from Lahore. “So, to win it again is incredible. I’m still getting messages from everyone. I’m happy to have come back home with the EVO trophy again. My wife and my family are very happy.”
He added that his team and Pakistani Tekken community were also excited for his victory.
It’s good for Pakistani community because it means more opportunities for everyone across the board. I am privileged to be in this position.
As grateful as Arslan Ash is for his victory and the subsequent celebrations, he already has his next goal in sight. “I have never won the Tekken World Tour (TWT). I’d like to win the TWT now so, that’s the next challenge.”