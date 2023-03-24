Arslan Ash: And Still The Reigning, Defending Tekken Champion

Gaming
They say it’s hard to climb to the top but harder even to stay there. Lahore-based Arslan Ash climbed to the top with his consecutive EVO Japan and USA victory and subsequently being declared the ESPN Esports Player of the Year in 2019. Four years later, he’s still going strong and doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.
Whether he performs locally in Pakistan or at international competitions, he keeps racking up one victory after another. Most recently, Arslan Ash participated in NasCon ’23 hosted by FAST National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences in Islamabad and surprise, surprise… he won again.
Arslan praised the event hosted in the capital city and said it was a big Tekken tournament where gamers from across the country gathered to compete.
So many people are there. It was an open tournament and had about 166 participants from all over Pakistan. Some of the Team ASHES members competed too.
Interestingly, from among the 166 competitors, the grand finale of NasCon ’23 came down to Arslan Ash and a Team ASHES member, Dawood Sikandar. But what upped the ante of the grand finale was the fact that Sikandar had already defeated Arslan Ash once in the tournament and Arslan had repaid the favor, keeping the score 1-1 between them.
The final became the rubber match between the two friends. “Dawood and I faced each other in the finals. It was a very tough competition. He defeated me once and then I beat him once, and then again in the finals,” said Arslan. “Dawood and I have played a lot together so we kind of knew how each one thinks and plays. So, it was a tough fight. But my decision making was better in the finals so I won.”
With Alisa Bosconovitch as Dawood Sikandar’s character and Zafina and Claudio Serafino on Arslan Ash’s side, the grand finale became nail-biting spectacle with thousands of eyes glued to the screens waiting for an eventual winner.
While other gamers and especially the Team ASHES members have come forth to elevate the Pakistani Tekken scene, Arslan Ash is still at the top. He hasn’t stopped participating in tournaments all around the world.
I don’t stop. I play every tournament I can to stay in form and not lose my muscle memory and reflexes. You always have to keep practicing.
In two weeks, Arslan Ash will once again compete in EVO Japan, the same tournament that brought him the spotlight in 2019 when he first competed in it. This would mark his third time competing in EVO Japan. And Arslan is ready to take on all comers.
After four years, neither his practice routine nor his motivation has slowed down. In fact, he sounds more ready than ever before.
“I plan to win again,” he said.
His preparation is in full swing as well. “I’ll be going a week before the tournament this time in order to play against the players in Japan and work out my gameplan. I have to be more focused and prepared than before and I feel practicing against new players who have gathered there would be the best way to figure out new strategies.”