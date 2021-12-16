Arslan Ash: Still the CEO of Tekken

While the international gaming tournaments have been sporadic lately, Pakistan’s Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash is still at the top of his game and doesn’t seem to let go of his tight grip on the throne.

Although he has been participating and winning in the invitational tournaments worldwide, he is ending the year 2021 with a bang with a massive victory in the open-bracket tournament, CEO 2021, hosted by Fighting Game Championships.

Held in Orlando, Florida in the US, the tournament consists of multiple games. In Tekken 7, Ash says he mostly saw the American gamers participate. In the final round, the Lahore-based gamer faced his fellow Red Bull player Hoa Luu also known by his Tekken name ‘ Anakin ’.

Surprisingly, or well, not, Ash defeated Anakin. “I faced him before in EVO 2019 and I defeated him easily back then. I could see that he has certainly improved his game since. I must say American Tekken players are overall improving as well.”

Even so, Anakin’s Jack was still no match for Ash’s Zafina – the go-to character for the latter for the last couple of years.

Overall, during the tournament, Ash mounted nine victories with Anakin being the final one. He also seemed to enjoy his visits now. Once an anxious young gamer has grown significantly since making it big – consecutive EVO victories, becoming a Red Bull player, world titles, ESPN Esports Player of the Year 2019 and what not. He seems to take in his moments of glory and gained a calmness about him.

Arslan ends the year with a bang with a massive victory at CEO 2021 © Areesh Zubair

Ash’s journey continues as besides participating in international tournaments here and there, he remains busy in multiple activities in his hometown. He livestreams (and his audience is growing steadily), works out to remain in top shape. And he still practices Tekken daily.

“Yeah, you need to remain in form, and always be ready,” he says. “You never know when the next tournament may happen.”

Ash accumulating a large number of victories and making a name for himself has also resulted in a number of players following suit. Now a decent number of gamers are steadily elevating the esports scene in Pakistan, shedding more light on its potential and the not-so-hidden-talent. Regarding his CEO 2021 victory, Ash is as happy to see the praise coming from within Pakistan as he is from outside.

Arslan is as happy to see the praise coming from within as is from outside © Areesh Zubair

“I saw local celebrities have been sharing and complimenting me for the victory. Pakistani media is also celebrating it. I feel good about that because that means they are now seeing how big esports can be and that these victories by Pakistani gamers are significant.”

Lastly, Ash credited everyone who helped him all the way. “The whole Red Bull team really helped me on this tour to the US, as they do every time. So, I would definitely like to thank them.”

Now what’s next for Ash? Well, everything is up in the air and Ash would have an idea of what 2022 looks like for him by around January. Watch this space to remain updated on the exciting happenings in the career of Arslan Ash.