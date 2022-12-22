Arslan Ash Wins Big at the “Olympics Of Esports”

The Lahore-based Tekken player Arslan Ash has had a hell of a year. Having won dozens of tournaments around the world throughout 2022, it’s fitting that he ends the year with another massive victory.

This time, the big win was at the 14th World Esports Championships (WEC) Tekken tournament held by the International Esports Federation. The global tournament held national tournaments in 45 countries around the world. The 45 finalists then flew to Bali, Indonesia to compete for the world championship in December.

Arslan Ash, of course, qualified for the global finals here in Pakistan and then clean swept the tournament defeating players from France, Thailand, Venezuela, Japan, India and The Bahamas. In the grand finale, Ash battled against Italy’s Daniel Madonia.

Calling the grand finale against his “good friend Daniel” a good fight, Arslan Ash said he enjoyed playing in the WEC tournament. “The atmosphere was great, and they treated the players very well. It was my first time competing at the IESF’s WEC22 tournament and it was my first time playing in Indonesia. So, I had a great time.”

On Twitter, Arslan Ash expressed his excitement at winning the championship on December 14, saying “Alhamdulillah, just got back from a hectic trip in Bali after winning the IESF! This was the first time I participated in the competition, which is possibly the eSports equivalent to the Olympics! Thank you all for your prayers.”

Ash is grateful to have won a big one right before the year ends. “It felt really good, as it always does, to represent Pakistan on such a big stage,” he said. “The tournament was really huge. It will really impact Pakistani esports as more players aim big and participate in the WEC tournament in the future. I had a great time playing there and representing my country.”

The 2019 EVO winner also expressed encouragement for his team called Team ASHES and said he was great to have a talented team and he hoped they would qualify and go compete on such international platforms in the future. “I am really excited for all of us.”

He also added that he hoped such international victories would encourage Pakistani platforms to host big esports competitions so that the e-athletes can have a rather solid infrastructure and a system to make their talent known by the world.

But winning the esports equivalent of Olympics isn’t exactly how Arslan Ash ends this year. During the weekend, Arslan also competed in the Tekken World Tour (TWT) regional finals and… surprise… won.

As we say goodbye to 2022, Arslan Ash has by now already qualified for the TWT World Finals and is ready to take on all comers come 2023.