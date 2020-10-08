Any doubts that Pakistan wasn’t giddy with excitement about the arrival of Red Bull Half Court have been laid to rest.

An overwhelming number of registrations – 208 to be precise – are testament to the fact that the 3x3 tournament has whetted the appetite of the country’s basketball community.

Now, the players and the officials are eagerly awaiting the starting whistle.

Basketball players from Karachi © Khurram Rasheed

The Red Bull Half Court opens in Pakistan from October 10 with Karachi’s Neighbourhood Park being the stage for the first regional qualifier.

Over two days, the cream of the city’s basketball talent is expected to be seen in intense action with the tournament set to spark new rivalries whilst also pitting together old foes.

Team SA Garden is on board to showcase their skills and be the best! © Sherazam Bandial

“We’ve grown up watching FIBA 3x3 so we’re obviously excited,” Kenneth D. Johnson, whose Jack Aces team will be taking part in the Karachi qualifiers, said.

This is the first time a 3x3 basketball tournament is taking place in the country and that too at a huge level so we’re looking forward to taking to the court. Kenneth D. Johnson

On offer for the National winners is a place in the World Finals in Turkey. The Red Bull Half Court caravan then moves to Multan on October 14, where Multan Sports Complex will be the venue, before going to Lahore’s Railway Stadium for two days from October 17.

Faisalabad’s Crescent Sports Complex will host the Red Bull Half Court qualifier on October 21 before the curtain falls on the regional qualifiers at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad after another two days of action on October 25.

Streetball teams from around the world are gunning for the Half Court crown © Vytautas Dranginis/Red Bull Content Pool

The winners of the each of the regional qualifiers will take part in the National Finals and that is the stage Kenneth and his team are aiming for.

“Obviously, that’s the ultimate goal,” said the player who has represented both Karachi and Sindh in national tournaments. “The aim is to be the best team from Karachi and then slug it out at the National Finals to become the best team from Pakistan and go to the global finals.

“It’s not everyday that you get a chance like that. The tournament offers a good chance to learn for us as well. There are new players on the circuit and we’ll be able to compete against new teams.”

Ouj-e-Zahoor, an official of the Pakistan Basketball Federation from Islamabad, noted that the tournament being open for all means there will be new players who will come to the fore.

Kenneth Johnson © Khurram Rasheed

“At national level tournaments, there is only a small number of players that take part,” he opined. “However, Red Bull Half Court is giving a platform for new players to take part and show their mettle.

“There is a huge hype for the event and it’s generated a lot of interest with as many as 78 teams having registered for the regional finals in Islamabad alone. The players want to play and they have an opportunity to showcase their talent.”

For Yaqoob Qadri, the associate secretary of the PBF, the tournament will help in promoting 3x3 basketball in the country.