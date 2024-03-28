Back on the Bus: Abdul Hannan Rides the Red Bull Off The Roof Wave Again

In the heart of Lahore, where the beat of the city pulses with the rhythm of its people, Abdul Hannan embarked on a journey in 2022 that would redefine his artistry – the Red Bull Off The Roof extravaganza.

It was here, amidst the electrifying energy of the first-ever Red Bull Off The Roof show in December 2022, that Hannan took his first steps onto the elevated stage atop the roaring bus. Alongside luminaries like Bilal Maqsood and Hasan Raheem, he wove melodies that echoed through the venue and captivated the audience.

Abdul Hannan performing at Red Bull Off the Roof © Abuzar Mir

Fast forward to February 13, 2024, and Hannan finds himself back on the roof once again, this time at the Forman Christian College University (FCCU), Lahore, alongside a new lineup of musical acts including Bilal Saeed and Forman Music Society’s House Band. As he stands atop the iconic bus, surrounded by the thrum of anticipation and the promise of another unforgettable performance, Hannan reflects on how far OTR has come since its inception.

"The event has improved massively overall," he remarks, his voice tinged with admiration. "Drawing reference from our first event, the event has gotten even better sonically. The team is always very punctual and hospitable, and everything is managed superbly. I am humbled that the Red Bull Off The Roof team invited us a second time around for the event."

For Hannan, the evolution of Red Bull Off The Roof represents more than just a musical phenomenon – it's a cultural revolution, a testament to the power of innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of live music in Pakistan.

Bilal Saeed and Abdul Hannan backstage at Red Bull Off the Roof © Abuzar Mir

We saw FCCU’s music society give a heart-warming performance before us. Such initiatives give the up-and-coming generation of artists the confidence to pursue their dreams, something which I am a stern believer of Abdul Hannan

Hannan also added that such initiatives tend to foster an environment of healthy competition for shows, which is essential for the entertainment and music industry in Pakistan.

But amidst the glitz and glamour of the stage, Hannan remains grounded in his roots, remembering the nervous excitement of his first Red Bull Off The Roof performance and the journey that has led him to this moment.

"The first Red Bull Off The Roof show shaped my music career massively," he recalled, his voice tinged with nostalgia. “As it was more or less the beginning of my music career, I was nervous to perform at such an event, not to mention perform alongside Bilal Maqsood. However, seeing the crowd sing my songs with me like anthems in a reverberated hall was nothing short of a dream, and helped me shape myself into the musician that I am today.”

Bilal Maqsood and Abdul Hannan at Red Bull Off The Roof Lahore '22 © Yasir Nisar

As he took the stage once again, Hannan was fuelled by the passion and dedication that have become his trademark. "My performances are the best way for me to connect with my fans," he declares.

I am my truest self once I am up on a stage, facing the people that have made me into what I am today. Abdul Hannan

"I always hope to impart confidence in every individual who has faith in me and who considers me worthy of their respect, and that is something that I am hoping to do with my performances at Red Bull Off The Roof Lahore, and in Islamabad as well.”

When Red Bull Off The Roof tour bus was newly launched and the first show was held, the unique bus-top stage presented its own challenges for the performers, as Hannan acknowledged but with each show, performers have acclimated to the environment and are turning the challenge into an opportunity to infuse more creativity into their performances.

“The setup is definitely unique,” chuckled Hannan. “It’s fun performing on top of a bus, something I never figured would ever happen to me. It does become challenging for me to move around and monitor my audio properly, but at the end of the day, the experience makes overcoming those challenges all the better.”

Red Bull Off The Roof Lahore Show 2022. © Yasir Nisar

As the night reached its crescendo, Hannan and his band left the crowd in awe with their performance. "The crowd's energy was absolutely amazing," Hannan reflected, his voice still reverberating. "Being up on stage and listening to people sing your songs at the top of their lungs is truly an amazing feeling, one which I got to experience on this show."

But for Hannan and his band, the magic of the night didn't end with the cheers and applause. As they huddled together backstage, tuning their instruments and fine-tuning their setlist, a sense of anticipation hung in the air. "The band and I usually jam before every show and come up with a new set list for each show," Hannan revealed. "This time, we figured we'd give them a show with more energy and a performance which was based more on live instrumentation. We also figured we'd give the people a surprise by performing my latest track 'Zaalima', which was an amazing feeling."

And so, as the final notes echoed into the night and the cheers of the crowd faded into the distance, Hannan stood tall with his heart filled with gratitude and passion. As he bade farewell to Lahore, he now sets his sights on the next stop of the Red Bull Off The Roof Pakistan tour: at FAST University in Islamabad on March 02, 2024.