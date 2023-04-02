Arslan Ash
Esports

Back To Where It All Began: Arslan Ash Wins Evo Japan 2023 Championship

Four years after winning Evo Japan 2019, Arslan Ash has been climbing his way to the top, and becoming the Evo Japan 2023 champion proves that he is here to stay.
Written by Fizza Mumtaz
2 min readPublished on
2023 is a big year for Arslan Ash. The 27-year-old Tekken prodigy hailing from Lahore, Pakistan made his name in the gaming world with his consecutive gaming wins including Evo Japan. This year, Arslan Ash has once proven that he is at the top of his game by winning one of the biggest gaming tournaments: Evo Japan 2023.
Arslan officially started training for the tournament upon reaching Japan by practicing with fellow gamers a few days before the tournament commenced. Arslan describes Evo Japan as being one of the most important tournaments of his life.
Winning Evo Japan was important because this is where it all began for me. So, I really wanted to win the title again as no one else had won it since.
Arslan Ash
Arslan considers Evo Japan his most important tournament to date.

The final grand slam was against Meo-IL also known has Geese Howard from South Korea. Arslan Ash was well-aware of the tactics as Geese had remained his training partner. The winning moment felt like a dream for Arslan Ash, as he had been waiting for this for a long time.
I do not have words to describe how I felt winning Evo Japan 2023, it still seems unbelievable. I am filled with joy and feel proud of myself.
Arslan Ash
Arslan Ash describes Japan as a place which he has always loved. He praised the country for holding such tournaments and giving importance to e-sports.
Performing at such level and winning Tekken in the same country which created the game is a huge achievement which Arslan recognizes. During his Evo Japan journey, Arslan interacted and trained with many talented gamers and felt welcomed by them.
Winning Tekken in a country which created it is an achievement for Arslan.

So, what is next for Arslan Ash? The Evo Japan 2023 champion has his eyes set on winning this years’ Tekken World Tour Finals along with Rev Major which will be held in Philippines.
Bagging one win after another, whether it be international or local, Arslan Ash continues to triumph the gaming world.
