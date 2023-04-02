Back To Where It All Began: Arslan Ash Wins Evo Japan 2023 Championship

Gaming
2023 is a big year for Arslan Ash. The 27-year-old Tekken prodigy hailing from Lahore, Pakistan made his name in the gaming world with his consecutive gaming wins including Evo Japan. This year, Arslan Ash has once proven that he is at the top of his game by winning one of the biggest gaming tournaments: Evo Japan 2023.
Winning Evo Japan was important because this is where it all began for me. So, I really wanted to win the title again as no one else had won it since.
The final grand slam was against Meo-IL also known has Geese Howard from South Korea. Arslan Ash was well-aware of the tactics as Geese had remained his training partner. The winning moment felt like a dream for Arslan Ash, as he had been waiting for this for a long time.
I do not have words to describe how I felt winning Evo Japan 2023, it still seems unbelievable. I am filled with joy and feel proud of myself.
Arslan Ash describes Japan as a place which he has always loved. He praised the country for holding such tournaments and giving importance to e-sports.
So, what is next for Arslan Ash? The Evo Japan 2023 champion has his eyes set on winning this years’ Tekken World Tour Finals along with Rev Major which will be held in Philippines.
Bagging one win after another, whether it be international or local, Arslan Ash continues to triumph the gaming world.