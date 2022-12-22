Bilal Maqsood: Soaring Right Off The Roof

“My connection with Red Bull goes a long way back,” says the one-half of the former Strings band and now a solo performer, Bilal Maqsood.

As part of Strings, Bilal Maqsood performed at the Red Bull SoundClash 2014 in Dubai with the famed Indian band Euphoria on the other end. In a battle of pop and rock, he also played the instant classic Red Bull SoundClash vs the icon Ali Azmat in 2018.

“Now I will headline the upcoming Red Bull Off the Roof.”

Bilal Maqsood couldn’t be more excited about Red Bull Off the Roof. Who wouldn’t be if they were to perform on the rooftop of a bus?

I have never performed on the top of a bus. I’m sure it’s not a usual thing. I don’t think most musicians in the world can say that either. But this will be my first time and I’m looking forward to it. Bilal Maqsood

The Mera Bichraa Yaar vocalist feels the idea behind Red Bull Off the Roof is amazing because the live performances are all about the experience you get. And this is going to double or triple the experience because the locations will not be your regular concert venues. They could be anywhere outdoors, near the mountains or the beach, maybe on the runway. It can be done anywhere.

This Red Bull Off the Roof bus makes the whole equation so much more exciting. Guitarist and vocalist Bilal Maqsood

While the music and the musicians are the main attraction, the bus doesn’t take a back seat but rather adds to the environment of the concert and the experience for the audience.

The visual of hundreds of people surrounding a bus, on the roof of which the musicians are performing, alone is exciting enough. Add to that the backdrop of wherever the bus is parked and the whole sensory experience automatically doubles.

The whole idea behind this Red Bull Off the Roof bus is to provide the ultimate concert experience with a little twist that the bands are performing on the roof of the same bus they travel in Bilal Maqsood

This twist totally changes the dynamics between the performer and the audience. “The dynamics change dramatically because the audience is not going to the venue, the venue is coming to the audience,” says Bilal Maqsood.

“And the whole experience is different. There’s a new element that adds a lot of excitement. I’m sure the audience would come around the bus, look and peep into it, see what’s inside, how the musicians are traveling, and the whole functionality of the bus and how the stage is unfolding, the dressing space, the ladder at the back to come up or go down, the whole thing. This tour bus makes the whole equation so much more exciting.”

While it certainly does make the equation interesting, Bilal Maqsood isn’t lost on the idea’s history and roots. “Red Bull has taken inspiration from the ancient idea of street theater and street performance where people go perform out in the streets. They have taken this very old idea with its rich history, played creatively on it and given it a new, modern look with a bus and contemporary musicians.”

He admits that it’s not an easy thing to do, considering the technical, on-stage and backstage requirements. “The bus is the stage so it becomes a whole new ballgame, understanding the weight of the stage and the height of the bus, the lighting and the space. It’s a lot of work. And the team is working very hard, and it looks like they will pull it off well. But I feel it won’t be an easy thing to follow for others because it’s a mammoth task to undertake.”

This Red Bull Off the Roof bus is going to create a buzz for sure. This will definitely change the fabric of our live music industry. Bilal Maqsood

When Bilal Maqsood saw the bus in its early stages, he was baffled at how the team was going to pull it off and transform this “regular university point bus into what their vision was.”

He only had the drawings by lead designer Hassan Mian for reference. “I didn’t know how they would arrange the space inside and setup the stage on the roof, and make it secure enough for all performers to be up there.”

But a few months later, when he saw how much the still-in-progress bus had changed, he could see they were well on the way to accomplish what they had set out to do. “It looked promising.”

Less than six months later, and the bus is now ready to rock n’ roll in Lahore on December 24, 2022. And Bilal Maqsood is rubbing his palms in anticipation of the show.

And he is not alone. The live music scene continues to be stuck in a limbo. So, an event such as Red Bull Off the Roof gives the musicians as well as the audience all the more reason to be excited. Bilal Maqsood feels the live music scene, which is an extremely important part of any country’s musical industry’s infrastructure, is “stagnant and a bit stale” in Pakistan.

“The smaller concerts that happen in restaurants and clubs is such an integral part of the Western music culture. That’s where bands grow. People go to restaurants to listen to their favorite bands, and music producers and labels pick up new emerging artists from such places. Our live music circuit is not that exciting,” says the guitarist. “But this tour bus is going to create a buzz for sure. This will definitely change the fabric of our live music industry.”

In fact, Bilal Maqsood is so optimistic about the idea that he thinks “our bands are going to be standing in a queue waiting to be the next band to play on the top of that bus. And Red Bull, being a huge supporter of Pakistan’s music industry, won’t leave any stone unturned in making this show special.”

After over three decades of Strings, Bilal Maqsood is riding solo now. And he seems to be having fun at this new stage of his career.

“I’m taking my solo career a bit slow, but I’m enjoying it so far,” he says. “I’m doing concerts, and corporate and commercial projects. I have a new lineup. Bradley D’Souza previously partnered with us in Strings too. He is there with me. And four others have joined me: Besrial on drums, Saad Hayat on keyboard, Nasir Zaka on rhythm guitars and Danish on lead guitars.”

He already has released a few singles and more are in the pipeline. “I released my first solo song ‘Naya Naya’ a few months ago. My second song ‘Zalima’ is also out now. My third song will be the title song of the Red Bull Off the Roof campaign. It will be called ‘Dheem Tana’ and the music video will be directed by Zohaib Kazi.”

Bilal Maqsood , as always in his casual and polite demeanor, drops a pipe-bomb in a conversation. He will be performing his yet-unreleased new single at Red Bull Off the Roof at the Expo Center Lahore on December 24.

If the Red Bull Off the Roof bus and the concert wasn’t enough to be excited for, here’s the added bonus to get the tickets on bookme.pk right away and witness one of the biggest musical spectacles in Pakistan. We speak for everyone when we say that Christmas couldn’t come earlier!