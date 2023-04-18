Breaking Boundaries: Pakistan’s Breaking Community Reaches For The Sky

The twentieth anniversary of Red Bull BC One hits all the right spots. But more than anyone, it’s the Pakistani breaking community that’s looking forward the most to the global competition. 2023 marks the return of Red Bull BC One to the country and the local breakers are preparing day and night to prepare for and compete next month.

Participants at Red Bull BC One Workshop © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull BC One may mean different things to different breakers, but they all agree that it’s a can’t-miss opportunity. It’s the grandest stage for Pakistani breakers looking to take the local scene to the next level.

If you ask the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2022 winner B-Boy Masoom , he’d say “The whole community has been waiting for this.” And he’s not wrong in speaking for everyone. Dozens of B-Boys and B-Girls feel the same.

B-Boy Masoom - Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2022 Winner © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

And the reason Red Bull BC One means so much to them is because they have been the underdogs scratching and clawing for years to build the breaking scene from the bottom to where it is today only in the off chance that Red Bull BC One would include Pakistan.

And it’s their hard work that has paid off.

B-Boy Navin of EXD Crew values the competition extremely high. For him, “every round of this competition is the final round. One has to give their best in every round to be the best in the competition. No matter if the opponent is weak or strong you have to give your best.”

B-Boy Navin performing at Red BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, B-Boy Navin said they all had been trying to “build the culture” for so long and that it felt like they have “finally made enough noise and maximized our part to make it happen and have Red Bull BC One come to Pakistan.”

And they sure did, as Red Bull BC One is, without a doubt, back in Pakistan. But one can see how much efforts the local breakers are putting it to reach for the highest point in the skies and catapult not only themselves but the entire scene to glory.

Local breakers are making effort to reach the highest point in the skies © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

In 2022, Chemistry Crew’s B-Boy Shady said regardless of who wins or loses the level of Pakistan's breaking community has gone up after Red Bull BC One.

The level of our breaking community is going to go up after Red Bull BC One. It’ll definitely help make the breaking scene grow and expand in Pakistan. B-Boy Shady

And from what the breakers say, it definitely has. One can feel the air in the room change when breakers gather in a room and someone mentions Red Bull BC One. One only needs to witness how B-Boy Shady was a competitor in last year’s Red Bull BC One. And this year, he is set to serve as one of the two local judges.

B-Boy Shady - Last years' competitor will now be one of the local judges © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

The other local judge is B-Boy Dwayne Griffin who was the host last year.

B-Boy Lucas will be one of the local judges this year © Saad Saaed/Red Bull Content Pool

The two will be joining Red Bull BC One All Star and world champion B-Boy Neguin for the Cypher.

Word Champion, B-Boy Neguin will the global judge at Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

B-Boy Shady stepped-up big time and climbed the mountain to reach here, just like his fellows are. With each edition of Red Bull Once in Pakistan, the local breaking community grows bigger and the breakers get better and better.

Whenever someone from Pakistan goes abroad to take part in the Global Finals, show that there is break dancing scene in Pakistan too. B-Boy Navin

Last year’s winner B-Boy Masoom believes winning Red Bull BC One motivated him to go even further. Despite not being able to compete in the Global Finals, the significance of the competition isn’t lost on him. For a champion breaker like B-Boy Masoom , performing in Red Bull BC One is akin to competing in the Olympics.

Winning Red Bull BC One motivated B-Boy Masoom to go even further © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

“I am 25 now. I could get another extra year to travel and improve myself for the Olympics,” he says. “They have an age limit in the Olympics. I am a year behind. On the bright side, it's the 20th anniversary of Red Bull BC One this year. I know it's about to be special.”

For B-Boy Masoom , Red Bull BC One is more than about a trophy and a ticket to the world finals.

You get a chance to travel to these countries where they have a huge breaking scene. There's a camp in place where you get a chance to grow your craft exponentially. You get to learn from the best. On top of it all, the line-up for even the Last Chance Cypher is the craziest in the world. It not only allows you to learn by battling against the best but also helps you gauge your performance. B-Boy Masoom

B-Boy Masoom adds, “The person who travels back from the world finals, no matter how far he goes in the competition, comes back with a good understanding of where he or she stands on the global level.”

B-Boy Masoom performance at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

It’s due to the dedication of such breakers and the overall breaking community that Red Bull BC One has become a prestigious platform for the art form around the world. B-Boy Masoom is ready to take on everyone yet again and raise the trophy once again. He says, this time around, he will be “more musical, more spontaneous, and definitely hungrier.”

But so are the others who have been taking it as seriously as the Olympics of breakdancing. Now we just have to wait until May 20, 2023 to find out who takes the trophy home.

B-Boy Lil G and local breakers at Red Bull BC One Workshop © Saad Saeed/Red Bull Content Pool

Evidently, the Pakistani breaking community values the competition highly and can’t wait to showcase their skills next month and literally, not just figuratively, reach for the sky.