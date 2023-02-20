Coach Of The Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan Champions!

A successful player is not always entirely self-made. The person behind one, the coach, is a major factor which determines not only the success of a player, but an entire team. A coach is responsible for polishing and bringing the best out of the players. A player may sometimes recognize their strengths, but a coach helps them realize what is best not only for them, but for the entire team.

Jinnah Government College in action © Abuzar Mir

In the wake of the Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan national finals, Tariq Salahuddin, the coach of Jinnah Government College (Karachi) , the Red Bull Campus Cricket national champions of this year, shared his experiences and the journey from the city qualifiers to all the way to the national finals and how he made sure his team was best prepared.

Every area should be included as cricket has become a competitive game. So, every individual should be prepared to face players from different regions with various techniques. Tariq Salahuddin, coach, Jinnah Government College Karachi – Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan champions

Under Tariq Salahuddin’s coaching, the Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan champions in Jinnah Government College (Karachi) defeated the City University of Sciences and Information Technology Peshawar (CUSITP) in the tournament's grand finale in Lahore.

The key, according to Tariq Salahuddin , is that every player played “for the team” and performed their best on the field. “We identified the strength of every individual player, and they were asked to go out and use their strength for the team, and they did," he said.

As it is a coach's job to bring out the team’s full potential, Tariq said that the team's prime focus was physical and mental fitness. They knew how to face the other teams and studied their weaknesses during the tournament so as to be aware when and where to strike.

JGC's prime focus was mental and physical fitness © Abuzar Mir

Every match is a knockout match; even one little mistake can take you out of the Red Bull Campus Cricket tournament. We tried to avoid any mistake, but if a player made a mistake, we took it as a team mistake, not of a player. This helped the player keep their confidence high for the next match. Tariq Salahuddin, coach, Jinnah Government College Karachi – Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan champions

For the final, the batsmen were trained for facing different types of pacers as it was expected that it would be a grassy pitch in Lahore where there would be more bounce and pace. The coach , focusing on their batting skills as well as the spin attack.

Tariq Salahuddin prepared the team to give their best possible performance © Abuzar Mir

But there was one more factor which could affect their performance. They knew the finals were in Lahore, and it would be cold, in fact much colder than what Karachi netizens are used to. Therefore, since the tournament was announcement, Tariq Salahuddin and his team trained early in the morning when it was chilly in Karachi.

The JGC coach believes in taking mistakes as a team © Abuzar Mir

The coach of the Red Bull Campus Cricket Pakistan champions concluded, saying that he was now focusing on enhancing the ability and skills of every individual. “We will be preparing to the best of our abilities and skills and overcome any and all mistakes identified during the tournament.”