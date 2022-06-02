Combo Breaker 2022: Arslan Ash reminds the world he's still the Tekken king

Five months after his last international tournament, Pakistan’s Tekken prodigy Arslan Ash adds another feather to his now-huge, feathery cap after winning Combo Breaker in Chicago, USA. To be honest, his metaphorical hat now looks bigger than those people wore in the Victorian era and judging by Ash’s record, he doesn’t seem to stop collecting more feathers anytime soon.

This past weekend, Ash participated in Combo Breaker 2022 and went through the brackets with ease, leaving bodies left, right and center, until he reached the grand finals, where he faced the 21-year-old Genki "Gen" Kumisaka from Japan.

The clash between Ash and Gen was quite unforgettable, at least for Gen; it might be just another Tues… well, Sunday for Ash. The Tekken master from Pakistan defeated Gen 3-0 using his go-to character Zafina.

The Ash and Zafina pairing isn’t getting old either as the latter’s moves and the former’s reflexes appear like a perfect combination to rack up victory after victory.

Ash was quite ecstatic about his participation in Combo Breaker and his eventual victory. It sounded like he missed the rush of the game since his last tournament was about six months ago. He even commended his opponent in the grand finals.

“I had heard others say it was expected that I would face Gen in the finals and it came true,” said Ash. “I had a crazy experience. I had been gaming all the time for the last two weeks and practicing all the time. It paid off so, I’m extremely happy.”

He said he was happy to meet all the players from around the world. But now that he’s known target for everyone in every major competition around the world, it’s natural that the players are more strategic, and adapting and growing to counter Ash’s gameplan. Ash feels it too.

“The thing is that the players have been studying me and preparing for me. It’s nothing new, we all do that. But things are getting difficult now and so, I had to up my game as well. In all, it was a great experience and I’d love to go participate again.”

After winning Combo Breaker 2022, Ash has gone to participate in a King of Fighters tournament in Dallas and then would be returning home.

Ash last participated in an international tournament back in December 2021 when he won the CEO 2021 in Florida by defeating a fellow Red Bull esports athlete from North America, Anakin. Ash returned after nearly six months and still didn’t let go of his tight hold on the iron throne of Tekken.

The Lahore-based e-athlete first became an overnight sensation when he won EVO Japan and EVO USA consecutively in the same year in 2019. He was then declared the ESPN Esports Player of the Year 2019 and since hasn’t looked back, earning countless wins in Tekken competitions around the world.

Arslan Ash's streaming events remain popular among his ever-increasing fan base. He continues to hold gaming competitions in his locale in Lahore and devotedly practices Tekken for hours every day. Well, that’s the commitment you need to remain at the top and Ash has continuously shown for the last three years that he has it. Watch out for the next major Tekken tournament to see Ash in action.