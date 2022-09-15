Deadly Duels: Snakes and Salt

The fall, like it does every year, gave way to new semesters at universities. But besides the studies, students have had something else to be excited for: Red Bull Campus Clutch .

The world's first and most prominent global university 'Valorant' esports competition recently started its second edition. In Pakistan, the tournament saw 63 teams competing for the two berths at the National Finals.

In the first two Qualifiers held in the last two weeks, SALT Esports and Team Snakes claimed the first two spots. They will meet the two teams from the other two qualifiers in the Red Bull Campus Clutch Grand Finale.

The five-person teams, composed solely of university students, competed on seven maps - Haven, Bind, Ascent, Icebox, Breeze, Fracture, and Pearl - in a single elimination format.

The first qualifier of the 5v5 first-person-shooter esports tournament featured 31 teams over five rounds, where 'SALT Esports' won all the rounds and stood victorious, defeating Team Snakes in the final match held on map Haven. They opened the tournament by winning their first-round game against Genesis, followed by a victory against 'Sasta Liquid' and 'Team Genesis' in the second and third rounds, respectively, while defeating 'Circumcisers' in the fourth round before the final.

Aged 20-24 and belonging to Tabani's School of Accountancy, Liaquat College of Medicine and Dentistry, and Bahria University, the team’s five members include Muhammad Hamza aka SALT Beast, Basil Jamil aka SALT Stranger, Nyle Mustafa aka SALT DarKkKy, Muhir Uddin aka SALT BUTTSAHAB and Moiz Aslam aka Salt Gothchild.

“All of the members have been a part of different teams in other tournaments, but this time we decided to play for one team,” said Hamza, noting their combined years-long and how they joined forces to form SALT Esports only a month before the competition.

While the young team’s members have individually competed on international platforms especially in the Southeast Asia, Red Bull Campus Clutch marks the first time they make it to the final as a single unit. According to Hamza, winning the first qualifier and reaching the finals is great motivation for the team. “Still, the job is not done yet, and the goal is to win the Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan National finals.”

"We won only by dedication and the work ethic of our team. The team chemistry and overall synergy were positive, and we were confident in each other. In competitive FPS games such as Valorant, you must have confidence and trust in your teammates." he said.

For SALT Esports, the most challenging match was the qualifier finals against Team Snakes, but by working on a few weak areas, they aim to display their best version in the finals against the same team. "Team Snakes performed well in Qualifiers 1. Coming to the final playoffs, we will be prepared for everything they throw at us," said Hamza.

The best moment for the team in all five rounds was when SALT Gothchild finished the final match against Team Snakes with a 1v2 clutch. His coup de grâce led the team to the National Finals.

Team Snakes got a second chance at life in Qualifiers #2 which featured 32 teams. They were able to win all their matches to secure their spot in the National Finals.

The team features members aged 18-24: Abdul Sami Khero aka k1Ngg, Musab Toufique aka MUSABB, Abdul Rehman, aka SH4KA, belonging to Ilma University, Areeb Rehman aka Storax from Youngstown State University and Mustafa Kamal, aka shooteR, from Bahria University.

Besides k1Ngg, the rest of the players were formerly part of two other top Valorant teams, Portal Esports and MaxD Esports. Coincidentally, Portal Esports and MaxD Esports were the two finalists in last year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch, which was eventually won by the latter.

Despite a hiccup in the first qualifiers, Khero says this is not the end for them and that they will be ready for the finals. "We started our first matches of the qualifiers nicely. However, the final was a bit difficult for us. We didn't have a great start, but we took a pause and came back from that point," he said.

For Team Snakes, the most challenging moment was when they were down to 2-6 to the team LFO123 in the Qualifier #2 finals. "At that point, we paused, discussed our strategy and came back with force to win the final," said Khero.

The reshuffling of players in different teams and labels has surely made the game more interesting. This is the game of thrones and alliances and rivalries change over time. This year, even with only two qualifiers into the tournament, we are already seeing a new friendly rivalry between SALT Esports and Team Snakes. While the former has a victory over the latter, they will surely come face to face again the National Finals.

"It will be exciting to face them (SALT Esports) again in the National Finals," Khero concluded.

With the arrival of salt and snakes, the Red Bull Campus Clutch national finals are turning out to be a (literally) deadly competition. In the coming weeks, two more teams are set to join them in the eventual fatal four-way for the prize and the glory of Red Bull Campus Clutch.