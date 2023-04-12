DJ Brown Boy Bhatti: Desi Tarka On The (Tech) House

Ahsan Naveed Bhatti, popularly known as DJ Brown Boy Bhatti, is a rising star in Pakistan's underground music scene. His performances, which include eclectic sets of techno, deep house, and ambient music, have earned him a devoted following in the country. He has played at various events, including the first ever Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore, Pakistan in December 2022.
DJ? Like At The Weddings?
Ahsan Naveed Bhatti, like many aspiring musicians, started his journey as a bedroom DJ. From playing in his bedroom to entertaining thousands at the Red Bull Off The Roof, Brown Boy Bhatti’s journey has been nothing less than exciting.
After a job in the finance sector, he saved up enough to purchase his first mixer. He spent hundreds of hours experimenting with different tracks, styles and genres in his room and honed his craft.
However, DJing has not been easy in Pakistan for Brown Boy Bhatti. He recalls how his parents reacted when he informed them about his pursuing DJing as a career, "They thought I am a wedding DJ who presses the play and pause button at parties."
DJing in Pakistan is not considered an art form by the masses. It's a perception that's changing, but slowly. The majority still perceive DJing as a hobby or a side gig. Moreover, underground events often lack budgets to pay DJs adequately, making it difficult to turn DJing into a full-time profession.
Yet Ahsan Naveed Bhatti persisted in the face of all challenges that often accompany when pursuing an artistic profession. Despite the challenges, he sees plenty of opportunities for growth in the Pakistani market. "In Pakistan, there are gaps in the market for other genres to emerge, and new talent is emerging as the music scene evolves and grows."
Understanding The Audience
According to Brown Boy Bhatti, understanding the audience is the most critical attribute of a good DJ. Knowing what tracks to play and where to play them is essential for a successful performance. Brown Boy Bhatti's approach to curating his sets is to understand the venue, the audience, and the event's purpose. For instance, his music as a warm-up for an event like Red Bull Off The Roof differed from that at underground, low-key events.
I believe DJing is an interactive performance, which is why I usually dance on stage the same way I would in the audience. Energy is contagious, believe it or not.
He learned his lessons by truly experiencing all kinds of circumstances and difficulties an aspiring DJ faces. The spirit of constantly learning is what carried him through it all. From working various jobs in the music industry, hosting weekend parties for students at LUMS, Lahore and connecting with industry professionals to gain better insights to experimenting with Pioneer CDJ and mixers for the first time and eventually playing at events across Pakistan, Ahsan Naveed Bhatti has punched in many miles to progress, polish his skills and make a name.
Of course, anyone can pick up the skill of being a DJ from YouTube and other resources, but I believe the learning curve is better when you observe and learn first-hand from skilled artists. It really isn't as simple as pressing a few buttons and twisting a few knobs.
Memorable Performances
He reminisces on his most fascinating experiences which include playing at a hostel which decided to host a rave after a cartel war broke out in Tulum, Mexico and caused all the major clubs to shut down for security reasons. DJ Brown Boy Bhatti stepped up and took the opportunity to play for over 100 people gathered there from around the world.
My most memorable performances are the most unanticipated ones.
Red Bull Off The Roof
However, Brown Boy Bhatti's performance at the Red Bull Off The Roof show in Lahore in 2022 was not at all unanticipated, but rather extremely memorable one.
Red Bull Off The Roof was an unforgettable experience. The audience, a mix of music lovers, enthusiasts, and industry professionals, was one of the best I have ever performed for.
The event's purpose, to promote underground emerging music acts and artists, was a significant factor in his decision to play. He curated his set with the audience in mind, playing music that resonated with the crowd, making the experience unforgettable for everyone.
"Unlike underground events where there are typically less than 300 attendees, Red Bull Off The Roof had over 3000 attendees,” he says. “I have learned that it's impossible to please everyone in the audience, so I tried sticking with the music people could relate to and understand, such as melodic house and tech house remixes of old classics."
The eventful evening began with Brown Boy Bhatti’s set before moving on to the main acts performing on the top of the Red Bull Off The Roof bus. But Brown Boy Bhatti held the key to the castle. His was the responsibility of setting the tone for the show and warm up the crowd in the cold December night. And boy, did he deliver, by putting the East in EDM.
The height advantage at the Expo Centre in Lahore gave Brown Boy Bhatti a good view of the audience and helped him understand which music they were most receptive to. "It was a good way to get everyone in the mood and excited for the other performances in the night."
Talking about the opportunities that events such as Red Bull Off The Roof give to emerging artists, Brown Boy Bhatti said, “Most emerging artists are usually those who have been attending such events from early ages. Therefore, it is empowering for them to know about and witness platforms like this in the hope that they may showcase their talent there someday.”
Raising the bar of producing and setting up such events also motivates other promoters to meet that standard, which would contribute positively to the industry.
Brown Boy Bhatti’s approach and method is simple. “Even if you only get one person to dance and smile through your music, the satisfaction and accomplishment are priceless. Ultimately, success as a DJ is not just about fame and fortune but more about bringing joy and positivity to the world through your art.”