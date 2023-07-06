DJ Faisal Baig: Blending Genres And Breaking It Down!

In the dynamic world of Pakistani music, DJ Faisal Baig has emerged as a trailblazer, transcending genres and pushing the boundaries of sound. With a memorable career spanning over 18 years, he has established himself as one of the pioneers of house and techno music in Pakistan. Adding to his list of genres to pioneer, Faisal Baig’s exceptional skill for breakbeat music has now set him apart as the country's sole breaking DJ as well.
Recently, he made waves as the DJ for the second edition of the Red Bull BC One Cypher 2023 in Pakistan, captivating audiences with his electrifying sets.
My journey from being one of the pioneers of house music/techno to becoming the only breaking DJ in Pakistan has been an unexpected and exciting one. I never imagined that I would be playing full-on breakbeat sets, especially for a prestigious international breaking competition like Red Bull BC One Cypher.
Faisal Baig credits Red Bull for their consistent support and providing opportunities for artists like him. "Red Bull constantly provides unique and challenging opportunities while promoting and supporting talent in various artistic fields," he acknowledges gratefully.
Breaking It Down at Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023
While Faisal Baig's expertise lies in mixing genres like progressive house, deep house, and techno, his understanding of breakbeat music adds a secret weapon in his music arsenal. Breaks, with its fusion of electronic and organic sounds, became a canvas for Faisal Baig's creativity and allowed him to explore a rich and diverse musical landscape. It is no surprise that he found himself in an exhilarating position while DJing at the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023.
"Being the DJ at the event was an incredible experience,” he says. “I felt a mixture of nervousness and excitement since it wasn't my own show, but rather a platform to ensure the breakers could perform at their best.”
The team and the participating breakers’ support instilled in Faisal Baig a confidence and comfort that allowed him to give his best at the show. Red Bull's extensive audio library provided Faisal with the freedom to experiment and create unique mixes during Red Bull BC One.
"Having access to that resource was like being in a 'free candy store,'" he says. "Red Bull has consistently pushed me out of my comfort zone and provided opportunities to explore various styles."
Faisal Baig recalls one of the major highlights for him during the show, which involved the renowned breakdancing legend Neguin, who had travelled from Brazil to judge the competition.
"Neguin turned back a few times to ask about the track I had dropped and was seen grooving to the music throughout," Faisal Baig recalls with delight, adding that it was a fantastic compliment and a major highlight of the event.
Faisal Baig recalls how the electronic music scene has evolved over the course of two decades. In the early 2000s, when he began his career, electronic music struggled to find traction in the country. Yet, the gradual shift in Pakistan’s nightlife eventually led to a booming electronic music scene.
During the early 2000s, there was hardly any scene for electronic music in the country. However, over time, the scenario has drastically changed. Now, international DJs visit the country frequently, with events happening almost every two weeks or once a month.
For aspiring breaking DJs in Pakistan, Faisal Baig also suggests studying the genre and its sub-genres in detail, focusing on the elements, breaks, instruments, mood and tempo.
As for the future of breaking music in Pakistan, Faisal Baig is equally optimistic. “With events such as Red Bull BC One, the future of breaking music looks promising. It will undoubtedly play a significant role in making breaking music bigger, grander, and more popular in the country.”