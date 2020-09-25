Excitement surrounds arrival of Red Bull Half Court to Pakistan

Expectation is rife. Hope is burning. Anticipation is reaching fever-pitch. The hype is intense.

As Red Bull Half Court comes to Pakistan for the first time, many associated with basketball are hoping the 3x3 tournament proves to be a game-changer for the sport in the country.

“ If there are 10 steps required to take the game forward in the country, Red Bull Half Court will hopefully take us to step five ,” opined Ouj-e-Zahoor, an official of the Pakistan Basketball Federation.

Red Bull Half Court hero video

Ouj has been involved in the game for the last three decades. Despite the game’s popularity at school level, where basketball courts are found at nearly every institution, that interest has never translated onto the national scene.

Politics and divisions, especially in the PBF, have not helped. But as Red Bull makes its first foray into basketball in Pakistan, most players are looking upwards.

“I’m really excited about this,” Pakistan national team player Aqib Javed said. “Finally an international product [in basketball] is coming to the country … it's an event never seen before.”

Basketballers from Karachi ready to bring out their A game! © Khurram Rasheed

Others like Uzair Ahmed and Mohammad Ahmad, two players who came close to making the Pakistan team but weren’t able to get the final call-up, are hoping Red Bull Half Court gives budding players a stage to showcase their talent – an opportunity they never got.

“There haven’t been tournaments like this,” said Ahmed. “Experience and exposure gained through competitive games is unmatchable. The country’s young talent has an opportunity to show what they’re really about.”

Uzair believes the tournament’s unique format will give aspiring players a good chance.

Red Bull Half Court match ball in all its glory. © Sherazam Bandial

FIBA, the world’s basketball governing body, made 3x3 basketball a standalone sport in 2010 and it was set to make its Olympic debut at this year’s Tokyo Olympics which have now been postponed to next year.

“Three into three is a novel basketball format,” he said. “It's quicker, it's faster and more engaging. Only a handful teams take part in national level tournaments – divisional and provincial. There are 12 players in every five into five squads while here you have four-player squads. So this represents a chance for everyone to show their mettle.”

NEW BEGINNINGS

Ouj goes as far as to say that the tournament offers basketball in Pakistan a chance for a fresh beginning.

Giving wings to the Basketball community in Pakistan. © Khurram Rasheed

“There has been a severe lack of [basketball] activity in Pakistan due to the divisions in the PBF,” he said. “This initiative by Red Bull will certainly help putting us back on track. This is a positive step towards new beginnings.”

Ahmad believes that the tournament will also help promote basketball in the country.

“Basketball hasn’t really been promoted in the country as it should’ve been,” he said. The issues in the PBF has hampered the growth of the game but Red Bull Half Court can be a launching pad for the game especially with the national winners getting a chance to go to the world finals.”

For Aqib, the event will also contribute towards building a basketball – or rather, streetball – culture in the country.

Team SA Garden is on board to showcase their skills and be the best! © Sherazam Bandial

“We can develop the inspiration for people to chase higher dreams through this,” he said. “For the team that wins from Pakistan, playing at the world finals presents them with the opportunity to show their talent at a global platform and maybe inspire them to pursue a career at a professional level.

"At a local level, it will help in developing a streetball culture. If the tournament becomes a regular fixture in the calendar, it will eventually help raise the standard of the game at a national level.”

Uzair echoed Aqib’s views, hoping the tournament and Red Bull’s entry into the basketball sphere in Pakistan will see long-term benefits.