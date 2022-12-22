Five Absolute Truths (not facts) About The Red Bull Off The Roof Bus

Facts are boring. That’s a fact. So, we thought it’s better to rename them to “absolute truths”. More mystical, more striking, something Socrates would say. Anyway, here are five absolute truths about the all-new wondrous titan that now walks (read: drives through) the streets of Pakistan: The Red Bull Off the Roof bus.

First things first. You must be wondering who came up with this wonder of mechanics and design all combined into one monumental concert-venue-on-wheels?

Well, the Red Bull Off the Roof bus had a team of three core members. The bus was based on the drawings by lead designer Hassan Mian, who oversaw the entire process, and they were put into execution by industrial designer Hira Rafique and engineer Ahsan Zaman .

How Many Men?

12 people constructed, repaired, revamped, modified and engineered the bus from its initiation to the final version. This included a bunch of engineers and designers and technicians to not only beautify the exteriors, but also the interior setup of the bus.

How Many Man-Hours?

Here’s a hint:

It’s way longer than your new year’s resolutions last.

Okay, another one: It’s five months more than it took Christopher Nolan to film Memento.

Yes, 4344 manhours. It took 12 people over 4000 hours to build this mechatronic mammoth of a bus.

It’s Bad Manners to Ask About Weight

But it’s okay, we’ll tell you anyway. Nine-freakin’-thousand kilograms. Just visualize a 9000kg bad *bleep* (need to censor but imagine Samuel Jackson saying it; you get it) roaming around. Adorned with a classy silver and blue paint job and the red bulls locking horns in front of a yellow sun, the Red Bull Off the Roof bus is a sight to behold. Just don’t break your back trying to lift it.

Smash Power

At 286 horsepower, the Red Bull Off the Roof bus holds 213 KW at 2100 RPM.

A wise man once said, “Knowledge is horsepower.” Or was it horsepower is knowledge? Regardless, by God, that’s a lot of horsepower.

While we’re at it, here’s one more bonus fact.

36 Points

While the bus has been engineered to make it as comfortable for the occupants inside out, the machinations behind the stage atop the bus are equally incredible. The attached platform which extends the stage to 27ft x 10ft is connected to the bus at 36 points to enable balanced load distribution. That’s enough for everyone up above to move freely within range.

36 points. That’s more than what you probably scored in your board exams.

