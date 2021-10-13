Four Phases To Begin Your Innovative Journey Of Red Bull Basement

Innovation seems to be the new buzzword in town – every leader wants it, and they want it immediately. But what really sparks people and innovation? An inspiring idea, a good process, and a scalable structure – that’s the perfect recipe to kickstart a breakthrough disruption. But your idea shouldn’t just address a need; it must also have enough mojo to attract mass support and, well, sustain.

Do you think there’s something you can do — beyond astrology readings, pep talks, or caffeine — to work up a breakthrough idea that transforms student life, or maybe the world? Your golden chance is here as Red Bull Basement sets the tables for the brightest minds to join in.

This time, Red Bull Basement returns to set foot in Pakistan with its third season. The finest ideas move forward after young proponents convince the audience and judges through a 60-second-long video.

The selected few leave their footprints on the global map of innovators, and even get an exclusive chance to develop their solutions with complete support and mentorship from Red Bull.

UniThink was able to create a successful start-up with Red Bull Basement © Khurram Rasheed

If you are a student with an idea that improves the on-campus experiences of students, looking for experts and mentors to actualize it, sign up for Red Bull Basement while you can!

APPLICATION

Your Red Bull Basement journey begins when you decide that your idea can change the pre-existing methods, create effective solutions, or even make lives easier for people around you.

Team up with your fellow students who can join your excursion, but make sure you all are at least 18 years old. You must be enrolled as students and able to speak English. Once you’re in, it’s time to work on that 60-seconder video.

While you have this big wide web of concepts in your head, you must simplify and present them to the audience by uploading your video to redbullbasement.com .

These sixty seconds are literally your ‘minute to win it’. This is not a filmmaking competition, so focus on explaining the idea in 60 seconds. Your idea is what matters.

The applications will be accepted till 25th October, 2021.

SELECTION

This extremely rigorous selection process is the heart of Red Bull Basement. After the applications are closed, your idea will be evaluated by a panel of judges based on three things: 1) feasibility, 2) impact, 3) creativity.

Partner up with someone who complements you as a teammate. © Khurram Rasheed

What’s your job here? Make sure your concept fulfils these three selection criteria.

The selection process leads the winners to the development phase. One team would emerge as a national finalist, winning a chance to represent Pakistan in the global workshop.

The evaluation phase will start from 25th October and close on 2nd November, 2021.

DEVELOPMENT

The development stage is where your idea takes concrete shape. The national finalist gets an exclusive access to pre-seed funding, their personalized workstation, and one-on-one mentorship session with the international innovators, entrepreneurs, and experts.

Mentor session of Red Bull Basement in process © Khurram Rasheed

This phase is critical to your success – it’s the phase of immersion. Buckle up to be completely absorbed and involved in a fascinating experience of creating practical art — preoccupied, enthralled, and engrossed.

You get one chance to prove yourselves, so work on the ideas and utilize the liberty to connect with the other finalists across the globe through social media and an internal platform provided by Red Bull. Be proactive – this meticulous phase may take you through an evolutionary journey of failed experiments or approximations. Immerse, incubate unplug, and hatch!

Hira Siddiqui from UniThink, the winner of the last edition from Pakistan, shares some useful insights from her experience through the development.

The community building is the best part of Red Bull Basement experience. By the time you walk out, you have an amazing experience to accompany you with a network of resourceful mentors and amazing friends who can further your cause or help you navigate through the pursuit of your dreams, even when you are miles apart. Hira Siddiqui, C-founder, UniThink

This phase runs from 2nd November till 12th December 2021.

GLOBAL FINAL

The is the stage where you give your idea the final touches – the Global Workshop. This three-day program consists of different activities for a thorough experience.

Ranging from training for your pitch to having mentorship sessions with experts from around the world – even venture capitalists to learn some credible pricing strategies and how to present your pitch to an investor – this phase has it all.

Hira & Warisha from Team UniThink at the virtual Global Workshop © Khurram Rasheed

During the global workshop, you finally present your two-minute pitch to the judges, and then, the finale begins.

The Global final will run from 13th December till 15th December 2021.

FINAL PITCH

The P-day (pitch day) is the last phase of the workshop. All the finalists from different countries worldwide present their ideas before the global judges, and the top 10 are selected.

Based on their product, each team encounters questions about the functionality (creativity), implementation (feasibility) and footprint (impact) that their solution is supposed to bring about.

Team uniThink prepping up for the final pitch © Khurram Rasheed

After a thorough assessment of the top 10s, the final decision comes down to the top three. The best three are selected based on the originality of their idea, how scalable it is, and how greater of an impact it creates.

After three months of ideation, planning and execution, the top three ideas from around the globe face the final verdict, and a single team with the most impactful idea becomes the Red Bull Basement Global Winner.

Although just one idea earns the title of the Global Winner 2021, the rest of the participants don’t return empty-handed. They go back with improved skills, clearer vision, fresh insights and an expanded network that will help them take their idea beyond.

Telling your idea in the form of a story - Hira Siddiqui © Khurram Rasheed

If you’re ready to birth a disruptive idea and find comfort while doing it, get all your ducks in a row and test it out at Red Bull Basement this season!