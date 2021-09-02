Get back to the drawing board as the Red Bull Basement is back with its season 3 to give the students a fighting chance to become successful entrepreneurs.

Are you a student with a groundbreaking idea that can transform the way we experience on-campus education through technology? Do you have what it takes to bring it to life? Hurry up as the registrations open from September 1st, giving all university students a fair chance to execute your breakthrough solutions in the real world.

Red Bull Basement winners from 2020 - Team UniThink © Khurram

Red Bull Basement is an opportunity that you don’t want to miss!

Vision without action is merely a dream. Action without vision just passes the time. Vision with action can change the world. - Joel A. Barker

Initially launched in Brazil back in 2015 to bring creative and innovative minds together and make a positive impact globally, Red Bull is back in Pakistan after a big success in the last two years by moving ideas forward.

In the last two years, both winners from Pakistan were IBA graduates. In 2019, Zain Reza and Hasan Zafar pitched an innovative idea in an app called CampAssist and went to the Global Workshop held in Toronto, Canada.

Zain & Hasan at the Global Workshop of Red Bull Basement University 2019 © Red Bull Content Pool

In the 2020 edition, Hira Siddiqui and Warisha Farhat digitally transformed the current educational experience with the idea to solve a decades-long issue faced by the students in their 16+ years of education. Their application – UniThink – was selected to represent the country at the global stage.

Team UniThink from Pakistan © Khurram Rasheed

This year, Red Bull Basement is back with another opportunity for the brilliant young minds to test their skills, pitch their wonderful ideas, and bring them to life through the six-step process of the program.

The program screens out the best projects through six stages. The only criteria for eligibility are that you must be a university student and 18+ years of age.

All you need is to have a groundbreaking and innovative idea, make a 60-second video about it, and upload it on the redbullbasement.com along with your application. The eligible videos will enter the second phase of the program – voting.

Hira Siddiqui from Team UniThink © Khurram

Fellow students and the public will cast their votes for the videos they like. The top-rated videos will then face the critical evaluation by specialized local judges based on their "FEASIBILITY, CREATIVITY & IMPACT", and the winning team will represent Pakistan in the global workshop.

Each application can have a maximum of two participants speaking in English or any language as long as there are subtitles.

The six steps of the program include the application process, uploading a video, voting and selection, development, and global workshop.

Eligible videos will enter the voting stage after 25-Oct © Dmytro Vakulka/Red Bull Content Pool

Talking about the importance of the program like Red Bull to the students, Hira Siddiqui – the co-founder of UniThink – highlighted how such initiatives are revolutionizing the way Pakistani students experience the current digital transformation of the world. In this age of disruption and innovation, such programs give us hope for the future of the Pakistani talent.

"There will never be a better time to participate in something as life-changing as this than in 2021."

She added that entrepreneurs need more than just funding. You need the right set of tools and a competent team to align your future goals with. Entrepreneurs need effective mentorship to bring about high-impact solutions and a reliable network of highly motivated individuals to help them further their cause.

Any entrepreneur with a groundbreaking idea will find all these key elements to make their idea successful through Red Bull Basement Hira Siddiqui - IBA Grad & Co-founder - UniThink

Sharing the experience she had in the last edition, Hira explains how Red Bull Basement as a platform gave her the space, tools, initiative and world-class mentorship to work on her idea that she would not have the courage to pursue otherwise.

Red Bull Basement has empowered me and helped me understand what it means to take ownership of your ideas. Hira Siddiqui - IBA Grad & Co-founder - UniThink

She further talked about how the experience the program provided her from day one is phenomenal. Siddiqui believes that if you are an entrepreneur by nature, you will have extraordinary ideas. These ideas can change the world, but at the end of the day, it all comes down to the execution and resilience that helps you make that impact.

“Ideas come and go – they change along the way, but the most important part is to start your journey. With Pakistan booming as the startup nation, this program is an excellent opportunity to widen your network and receive world-class coaching and mentorship."

Do you have the next breakthrough solution that uses technology to reshape students’ lives and participation on campus? Red Bull Basement equips you with all the tools and mentorship you need to execute it. Gear up and start working on that one project that keeps you up at night. All it takes is one idea and its proper execution to make it happen.