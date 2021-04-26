From the highway to racing track: Truck art on a two-wheeler

The attention-grabbing, bright-colored floral patterns mixed with eyes and wacky, witty poetry and human figures on trucks on the highways never fail to impress. Popularly known as ‘truck art’ has spread across the world, making it a signature Pakistani art form. Of course, if you travel intercity by road, you’d witness such visual treats on the highway in huge numbers. But what if you see the same on a racing track?

The eye-catching colors and designs of truck art © Mohammed Nour

In a showcase of his love for the truck art and the culture of his country, Pakistan's first professionally certified motorbike racer Usman Ghani has had his motorbike adorned with the colours of truck art.

Motorsports athlete from Pakistan - Usman Ghani © Ivan Stan

Pakistani truck art, with its elaborate and flamboyant motifs, has inspired gallery exhibitions abroad and prompted stores in western cities to sell miniatures. Many have painted their restaurants, cars and vans, but this is the first time a professional racer has put on the truck art on his bike.

These remarkable designs have stood out everywhere and are now getting global attention too, with various people looking at creating the famous 'truck art' products. Usman Ghani

"I wanted to showcase our art, and that Pakistan is a diverse country and a land of opportunities." Besides his motorbike, as the racers use their helmets and suits for their sponsors and representation, Ghani decided to put on the truck art on his helmet and suit to fully immerse into the culture.

Ghani's aim is to showcase Pakistani truck art culture on racing tracks © Mohammed Nour

This art form has become one of Pakistan's best-known cultural exports in recent years. UNESCO, for example, has been using truck art, blended with indigenous themes, to promote girls' education in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The world is familiar with our truck art representation; now, with this motorbike and gear, our colours will be running on the track Usman Ghani, the only Pakistani professional FIM licence holder.

Talking about the idea of getting the truck art on his motorbike, Ghani, who lives in Dubai, visited Pakistan and fell in love with the art and the hardworking people who travel from city to city in these massive, beautified mecha-godzillas-on-wheels.

"A few years ago, I worked on a project where I ended up staying a few days at a remote truck stop. During my stay, I got to chat with a lot of truck and bus drivers, ate with them, laughed with them and had heart-to-heart conversations with them."

Ghani was mesmerized with the art, and the funny and appealing verses on the trucks that represent the drivers and the hard work they do. "Since that moment onward, I have had immense respect for these men that stay away from their families, on the road, working insane hours, driving in treacherous conditions and spending time in isolation with nothing but their machine."

"They spend hours and hours on the go in their trucks, and thus, they make an incredible effort in making sure that it stands out. It's not just their truck, it's their identity - it's an extension of themselves. When they write the verses on them, when they paint the eyes on them, when they draw funny images on them - it's not just art, but it's an expression of their emotions, of all kinds," he said.

On his return to Dubai, he wanted the people to feel the same as he did. He tried to take their art on a racing track to represent Pakistan's hardworking and creative people. After planning for years, he decided to go for it on Pakistan Day and give a little something back to his nation.

"I wanted to honour these elite men, who sacrifice so much, work so hard, put in so much time and effort to keep the country moving. They put their heads down and get the work done - no matter the conditions or time - they are on it. And I want to acknowledge that. I wanted to say ‘thank you’ to them for their dedication and hard work to keep Pakistan moving."

He continued, "This is the one and only Pakistani Truck Art, Race Spec - 2020 Yamaha R6 in the world. And for me, it's not just a design, but a lot more than that. It's a tribute to these selfless, hardworking, incredibly talented and amazing human beings. I want everyone to acknowledge their work when they see them the next time."

When Ghani brought his bike on the track on Pakistan Day to represent Pakistani culture, he was amazed to see the interest of people and felt proud to talk about the culture. "When I took the bike out, everyone asked me what these colours were and what the text meant. Once I explained, everyone had nothing but compliments on the design and the ideas behind it. People from all over the world texted me, telling me how beautiful it looked and how brilliant the message was too - to use my position to highlight the hidden gems of Pakistan."

Ghani wants to do more and also request other countries to give a tribute to their hardworking people. "People from Egypt, from across the border in India, Bangladesh, everyone could connect it back to their own truck drivers as well. I wish more can be done for these heroes in Pakistan, for without them, we'll come to a grinding halt."

