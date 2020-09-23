Game-changers: Pakistani tech duo reminisce on 2019 Red Bull Basement win

Two university students Zain Reza and Hasan Zafar teamed up back in 2019 and came up with the idea of CampAssist, an innovative, student-centered social platform for resource sharing.

The duo presented the idea at the Red Bull Basement University competition and after their project underwent a stimulating development phase for six weeks, came out the national winners.

The win earned them an opportunity to present their breakthrough solution at The Big Pitch in Toronto, Canada.

Team CampAssist representing Pakistan at the Global Workshop © Maggz Elizabeth

Red Bull Basement has been all about creating a professional forum to connect people with visions and ideas with decision-makers in the digital innovation industry. It supports and celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship in Pakistan and all across the globe by encouraging new and innovative ideas. It opens up new paths and valuable contacts to well-known forerunners of entrepreneurship and innovation for all participants.

Red Bull was a great opportunity to meet like-minded entrepreneurs and forward-looking innovators who share your passion. Hasan Zafar, co-founder, CampAssist

“The whole experience was thrilling and offered an unparalleled exposure,” Reza describes the eventful journey his team had. “We were given an opportunity to present a prototype at the NASA Incubation Center (NIC). That's big – we networked with the most innovative geniuses of the time.”

Workshop helped me grow as a professional but also as an individual - Hasan © Ryan Bolton

“It’s hard to describe the breadth of exposure we received. We networked with thought leaders and young talent with exciting solutions from around the world.” He feels immensely grateful for the experience.

I must admit that the networking opportunities that it offered were unmatched – I am still in touch with all the international participants I met in Toronto. Zain Reza, co-founder, CampAssist

Zafar credits and praises their mentors in the competition for driving them towards the finish line. “The incubation phase was extraordinary – we had world-class mentors to coach us. These mentors choose you and drive you through the entire process. Along with the award, we received the funds that we could put to use. The entire prototyping phase was greatly assisted during the incubation, and we learned a lot during the process.”

It’s all about how well you pitch & create a lasting impact - Zain © Ryan Bolton

“We started off on the right foot – from aggressive brainstorming and ideation to interface and the final proof of concept, we were focused all along, and I believe that paid off pretty well,” Zafar continues.

“Once we were selected, we were put through this six-week long incubation phase for extensive development of our solution."

We were able to perfect our interface with the help of our mentors at NASA Incubation Center (NIC) – it doesn’t get better than this. Hasan Zafar, co-founder CampAssist

The experience in Canada was nothing short of an adventure for Reza and Zafar. “We finally arrived in Canada and the Red Bull team picked us up from the airport. We met some amazing people from India and many other countries, all gathered in Toronto for the big event. They escorted us to where we stayed and there started the five most memorable days of my life.”

Before the 'Final Pitch' at the Workshop in Toronto, Canada. © Ryan Bolton

Reza recalls his times at the CISCO Innovation Center, “When I talked to my uncle – who happens to be from the same industry – about my experience at the CISCO Innovation Center, he was almost startled to know I was there. The place requires special access, and many important people are not allowed in. It made me feel special, and we had the most amazing experience of our life at the CIC.”

Zafar thinks that Red Bull Basement paved an enormous gap in Pakistan through this competition. “It’s hard to find entrepreneurs and innovative people around, and Red Bull Basement University provided me an opportunity to meet them. I took every chance to communicate with them as much as possible, and it helped us set a better direction for CampAssist.”

He continues, “The workshop especially helped me grow not just as a professional but also as an individual. I talked to accomplished people and learned a lot from them.”

“The best part was that some of the greatest academics, innovators, and entrepreneurs in Canada were all eager to help us. No matter what question you throw at them, they answer you in the most comprehensive way possible. I learned a lot from them,” shares the wide-eyed Reza.

Participants of Red Bull Basement 2019 © Ryan Bolton

The exposure taught the young duo a lot of things. As Reza puts it: “The presentation session was remarkably productive. A great thing I learned from the experience was how to present your solution in the form of a story. Storytelling is the heart of your pitch, and it’s all about how well you pitch your solution and create a lasting impact within the few minutes you are given.”

Zafar sums up why Red Bull Basement was an important turn in the duo’s nascent careers. “Red Bull was a great opportunity to meet like-minded entrepreneurs and forward-looking innovators who share your passion. Personally, I learned a lot out of the exposure and tried to be open to all kinds of interactions,” he concludes. “But one thing I did – which I also recommend to others – is that I enjoyed my time there too. I didn’t spend all my days in front of the screens. Toronto is a beautiful city; I got a chance to explore around and meet amazing people. I got to meet celebrities and some of the people I could only imagine meeting.”