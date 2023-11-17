Gaming and Hip Hop synergy: Shareh Akhter and Arslan Ash

Shareh Akhter grew up listening to Bollywood music and hip hop. The only difference was he didn’t know that what he was listening to was called hip hop.

“We all grew up listening to Bollywood music. Early on, I was a Michael Jackson fan too. But Eminem’s ‘Love the way you lie’ changed the whole thing for me. I looked up its lyrics when I heard it and realized there’s something deep about his words,” said Shareh. “After that, I became a hardcore hip hop fan. I only listened to Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Tupac, Biggie, NWA and others. That’s when I realized that when I used to listen to Akon and similar artists, that was also hip hop. I just didn’t know it was called that.”

Soon after, he would find artists closer to home that resonated even deeper, artists that spoke the same language as he does.

“It started when the Young Stunners released ‘Burger-e-Karachi’ in 2013. I was already a hip hop fan then, but when the song came out, it was the same thing but in Urdu. I was fascinated by it,” he said. “In Urdu hip hop, Young Stunners and JJ47 were the first artists I listened to and became a fan of.”

So much so that it inspired a young Shareh to start writing his own music. So, he downloaded a software called Audacity, found some beats on YouTube and wrote verses and recorded them. With repetition of the process and constant practice, he was able to grow over time.

Shareh also credits Young Stunners and Jokhay (Umair Khan) for helping him improve and giving him feedback.

But today’s rappers from all across South Asia generally don’t rap in only one language. The urban culture and the hotpot that the cities have become, bringing together many languages, has evolved into people mixing many languages when they speak. This is particularly true for Karachiites. And Shareh believes it to be an advantage.

“We mix languages because we keep it natural. We also speak in real life like that. If you speak to the French, they’d also add in a few words in English. So we keep it quite natural. I think this widens the horizon. We get more creative freedom. It allows for interesting wordplay in both languages.”

And Shareh has made the most out of the creative freedom his linguistic skills allow him. The cadence and hooks, the free-flowing language switches, the history of listening to Bollywood music and the OGs of hip hop have meshed together to create a fascinating signature style in Shareh.

And that style is taking him places. Recently, he was seen performing at Red Bull Off The Roof Karachi, which he says was the first time he performed atop a bus. Shareh enjoyed “every aspect” of the show and called it “one of the best shows I’ve performed at”.

Bol Jani & Shareh Akhter performing at Red Bull Off The Roof © Muhammad Haris / Red Bull Content Pool

Talking about the Red Bull Off The Roof bus, he said, “Red Bull Off The Roof bus was pretty amazing. The stage was well-lit, and everything was in its place. The interior of the bus was great too. We were hanging out there between performances. And the artists were literally performing over our heads while we were backstage. So it was crazy. I loved it.”

He also enjoyed how the audience was vibing to everything happening on the stage atop the bus.

Audience enjoying performances at Red Bull Off The Roof event in Karachi © Muhammad Haris / Red Bull Content Pool

“When we met Red Bull, they told us about the history of the platform and also how it connects to the history of street performances. I understood that this is much greater than our Pakistani industry,” said Shareh, talking about the importance of such platforms for any music industry. “And for Pakistan to be included in the history of Red Bull Off The Roof is a great thing. And on top of that, our names, as musicians, to be a part of that, is equally great."

It’s important that we have such platforms. And this platform gives quite a sense of change and experimentation to people. You don’t just need a conventional stage to have a performance.”

Audience enjoying live performances at Red Bull Off The Roof in Karachi © Muhammad Haris / Red Bull Content Pool

According to Shareh, live shows are greatly important for the artists as well as the audience, because “seeing your favorite performer live is just another feeling”.

He added, “It’s also good to engage your audience in person and face-to-face. It’s good for the industry growth. We do music for the people. So it’s important to connect face to face.”

Soon after Red Bull Off The Roof, Shareh was presented an opportunity to be among the first artists from Pakistan to be featured in Red Bull 60 Seconds challenge. Producing his 60 second was none other than Super-duper Sultan, who also produced another long-time friend JANI’s track.

Sultan said, “When producing their tracks, I took into account their individual artistic styles and the preferences. Both of them brought their vision for their respective tracks and told me what they intend to write and I just knew what to do with that. For Shareh’s track, we explored a more bouncy, 50 Cent approach. The production on both of these tracks was different from each other, the sound selection, the pattern even their BPM (beats per minute) were different. This was done on purpose so that we can have two completely different sounds. This ensured that the two tracks were distinct from each other and showcased their unique talents.”

Sultan added that his journey with Shareh over the years has been exciting. It’s all about them evolving as artists and “spreading G vibes and taking over stages”. For them, it’s not about chasing fame but rather “sharing a piece of ourselves through music.”

And this very much relates to the subject of Shareh’s rap: Tekken prodigy and four-time EVO winner Arslan Ash.

Arslan Ash & Shareh pose for a photo on top of HBL building © Muhammad Haris

“I knew Arslan’s name and his accomplishments but didn’t know him personally. So, I did my research on his background and the writing process became so much easier because I realized that he also does something that people thought had no scope or future. I can relate to it so it was very natural,” shared Shareh. “Therefore, the mood of the rap had a sort of aggression and pride at making it big despite everything, accompanied by an old school beat to it.”

Knowing Arslan's unconventional approach made writing easier for Shareh © Muhammad Haris

Like sports - particularly cricket and football - and music have had crossovers, Shareh agrees that gaming and hip hop have the same potential for this interesting association. He believes this was due and that the common ground of a young audience for both areas is key, and that they will certainly enjoy it.

“10 years ago in Pakistan, people didn’t think much of esports and gaming as a career. It was the same with hip hop. So both these areas are very much related in that way,” said Shareh.

Arslan Ash was also rather overjoyed about it and rather enjoyed working with Shareh. He said, “I really liked the rap and interacting with Shareh too. It’s also the first someone has rapped about a Pakistani gamer. So it felt really good. It was new for me too so I really enjoyed it.”

Having come so far, Shareh is only just beginning. He has got too much music left to release.