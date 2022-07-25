Grand Slam: Paragliders Fly Across The Heavens

It was a mission impossible but adventure paragliders Tom de Dorlodot and Horacio Llorens did make at least a part of it possible. After four weeks of flying in the shadow of the world’s second highest mountain K2, de Dorlodot and Llorens’ resulting feeling was a little disappointment but also buckets load of elation.

Tom and Horacio © Red Bull

In the month of July, the paragliders succeeded in making a little over a dozen 100km flights with an average flight time of five to six hours, pioneering new lines where no one has glided over before.

“We really felt like explorers,” Tom says.

With the roads cut off due to landslides, the sky explorers had to ration supplies. They survived off little else but chapattis and rice for several days; and they relied on a boiled egg and a potato before takeoff to sustain their energy in the day-long flight.

We really felt like explorers - Tom © Red Bull

Tom and Horacio were due to fly home after three weeks with their team mate Rámon Morillas but decided to stay another week to try one last time for the 8,400m altitude record by flying above K2, which stands at 8,611m.

All they needed was a bit of luck with the weather. In particular, to successfully soar up K2’s slopes, they required strong 35-45km winds. Unfortunately, while they got perfect flying conditions, they didn’t get any strong winds. That meant the altitude record was impossible. However, it did result in one of the most spectacular high-altitude flights ever done in the Karakoram.

We flew across all the big mountains in one day - Tom © Red Bull

“We called it the Grand Slam flight,” says Tom. “We flew across all the big mountains in one day – Muztagh Tower, K2, Broad Peak all the way to Gasherbrum IV, and back to our base camp in a seven-hour flight.”

“The mountains are so big. It’s so wild. We climbed to 7,500m on K2 and we could see all the way into China and Nanga Parbat, about 100km away. We could see the Siachen glacier and mountains for as far as we could see. This was really special.”

The pair were joined by birds of prey as the latter fired off upwards in warm currents of air and flew over parties of climbers attempting Broad Peak, sometimes just meters above their heads.

We climbed to 7,500m on K2 & we could see China and Nanga Parbat - Tom © Red Bull

“We could see all the way to the summit and even congratulate climbers coming down.”

This was Tom’s seventh paragliding adventure in Pakistan and he leaves with even more love for the country and people than ever before. “We love the country, the mountains, the people and the culture. The real heroes are the high-altitude porters and the people from the villages. They’re so strong and welcoming. Pakistan is one of the most welcoming countries in the world,” he says.

Real heroes are the high-altitude porters & people from the villages - Tom © Red Bull

Tom and Horacio made one further epic flight. With many of the roads out still blocked, they decided to fly out all the way from their base camp at the foot of the Baltoro Glacier to Skardu. After finding the window they needed through the mountains, it was one long 40km glide to town.

“We landed in front of the Concordia Hotel,” Tom says.

Tom and Horacio’s next goal is to go through the footage they captured. Tom believes that it’s some of the most extraordinary high-altitude aerial footage ever captured in this part of the world.

Paragliding through the top peaks of Pakistan © Red Bull

“The footage has never been seen before – to shoot this quality even five years ago would not have been possible.”

“It’s been a wonderful adventure,” he adds. “For us, doing the Grand Slam was something incredible. Only now are we realizing how lucky we were to be there by ourselves, to have this place for a month.”

Paragliding through the Grand Slam was something incredible - Tom © Red Bull

Expedition Support Partners: Pakistan Handgliding & Paragliding Association and Government of Gilgit Baltistan