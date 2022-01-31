The Opening Ceremony of PSL 2022 involved an aerial act that would undoubtedly be considered one of the hottest openings in the history of PSL.

Opening act by Red Bull athletes at the National Stadium in Karachi © Yasir Nisar

The three-minute act saw three Austrian skydivers from HSV Red Bull Salzburg , namely Florian Greger , Paul Steiner and Stefan Muller taking flight in the military Mi-17 and diving back into the Faisal Base training ground from about 5000 feet in the air.

Paul, Stefan and Florian - HSV Red Bull Salzburg © Yasir Nisar

The video, posted all across social media, shows Greger, Steiner and Muller take it to the Karachi skies as the magnificent orange sunrays and the city lights paint a Jackson Pollock across the horizon.

The three men jump from the military helicopter and float across the troposphere. Once they surrender to the wind, the wind guides the way as the Austrian skydivers absorb the beauty of the city of lights on the way down.

Red Bull athletes all set to jump from 5000 ft over the city of lights © Yasir Nisar

Finally, upon landing, they handed over the ball to the umpire, which kickstarted the first match of the PSL, Karachi Kings Vs Multan Sultans.

Paul Steiner looking out of helicopter hovering over national stadium © Yasir Nisar

Part of HSV Red Bull Salzburg , one of the most successful parachuting clubs in Austria, Florian Greger, Paul Steiner and Stefan Muller are three aerial sports Red Bull athletes with combined 9000 jumps under their belts.

Paul Steiner hands over the ball of first match of PSL to the umpire © Yasir Nisar

Florian Gregor is a technical engineer and skydiver with 1500 jumps and Muller has 1400 jumps under his belt whereas Paul Steiner has over 30 years of experience in parachuting and has amassed over 6100 jumps.

Florian and Paul in talks with pilots at Faisal Base © Murad Abaza

Selfie with the umpire post jump at National Stadium, Karachi © Murad Abaza

For aerial sports athletes, pretty much every jump brings a new revelation. It’s the same skies and the same burning star and same fall but the ground is different and, in each thrust, and each breath on the way down, one may feel a sense of freedom and beauty. For Florian Gregor, he did realize one thing during his dive in Karachi.

Red Bull athletes lands at the national stadium Karachi © Yasir Nisar

It was the first time we saw Karachi from above. It’s an amazing view that you can’t get from the ground. There are so many lights and it’s so big. When we were 5000 feet in the air, I then realized why it’s called the ‘City of Lights.' Florian Greger said after the live telecast of the aerial sports act in the PSL Opening Ceremony.

Stefan Muller - HSV Red Bull Salzburg © Murad Abaza

Muller also echoed the sentiment, saying, “ The view from the top is amazing. Thousands of millions of lights… it’s beautiful to see that as not many people get a chance to witness something like this .”

Red Bull athletes land at the national stadium in Karachi © Yasir Nasir

Witnessing the three divers in the PSL 2022 opening act make the skies their personal playground was only a glimpse of what Red Bull has to offer to Pakistani audiences in the future.

Paul refuels after landing © Yasir Nisar