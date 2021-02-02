How To Gear Up For Red Bull Homerun!

Winter is here. And while we may not have the wall to watch over or white-walkers to prepare for, a battle awaits on the snow-covered mountains in Malam Jabba, Pakistan.

Snowboarders and skiers from across the country are set to participate in Red Bull Homerun , which is to be held on February 13, 2021 for the first time in Pakistan.

Besides the necessary workouts and tips for beginners, two winter sports athletes Samar Khan and Suhaib Ahmed, who will be participating in first-ever Red Bull Homerun in Pakistan, have now offered their expertise on the gear and tools that can help one win the races on the icy mountains.

Keeping yourself warm is vital in order to enjoy the race © Adrian Moles / Red Bull Content Pool

“We will provide all the equipment required for this race including the skis and the snowboards, but the participants can bring small things for their own comfort,” says Samar Sabeen, brand manager at Malam Jabba Ski Resort, the venue partner for the high-profile competition.

Meanwhile, Khan and Ahmed share a checklist that you must consider before making your first run. Ahmed suggests being fast in your runs, whereas Khan focuses on keeping yourself warm so you can enjoy the race.

Although all the gear including skis, poles, bindings, ski boots, helmets and goggles will be provided by the Malam Jabba Ski Resort, there are things that you should keep in mind to avoid any mishaps.

CLOTHING

As racing suits are not allowed in the format of this tournament, you should look for some creative costumes as you could win one of the prizes for the ‘most unique costume’.

Participant for Best Costume at Red Bull Homerun © Sergiu Gheorghe / Red Bull Content Pool

However, before selecting a costume, Ahmed has some tips that can make your run better and faster. “For the race, you can wear any kind of clothing gear."

You can also design your own costumes and choose any material. The more aerodynamic your clothing, the more speed you can gain. Suhaib Ahmed

On the other hand, Khan talks about keeping yourself warm. “Wearing clothing that is warm, insulated, and wind/water resistant is also key,” she says.

“While on the mountain, the weather can fluctuate and become cold and wet in an instant. Weather-resistant clothing will keep your body comfortable and dry regardless of the conditions. Being cold is the quickest way to ruin your day, so ski jackets and pants are essential.”

GLOVES/MITTENS

An important item in your gear list are insulated gloves or mittens. As you will be around snow (not Jon Snow) all day and your hands will be in contact with the icy ash from the skies, waterproof gloves or mittens are a necessity. To get a strong grip of the ski poles, your gloves or mittens should also offer enough dexterity.

Water proof gloves or mittens are essential for better grip of ski poles. © Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool

SKI SOCKS

To enjoy your day, it is essential to keep your feet dry as well. Extra pairs are always a gift in snow; as you never know if you will need extra, you should bring a minimum of two pairs of ski socks. Your socks also should be made out of wool or synthetic materials to keep your feet dry.

“Compression socks really help in keeping moisture out. So, make sure you bring them along so you can enjoy the race,” notes Ahmed.

BASE & MID LAYERS

Base layers are what you wear under your jacket and pants and are often are just as important, especially in colder climates. Remember to avoid cotton products when applying your base layers, as they are neither waterproof nor breathable. Synthetic material or wool works best.

“You can add a mid-layer over the base if it is too cold,” says Khan. “A fleece, sweater, and other similar clothing will keep you warm on the mountain.”

GOGGLES

Keeping your vision clear while battling glare and precipitation at a speed of almost 100km/h is really important. For that, you should wear ski goggles or Polaroid glasses, but make sure that your goggles fit your helmet.

Ski goggles or Polaroid glasses will help with a clear vision © Daniel Tengs/Red Bull Content Pool

SUNSCREEN

Ahmed also informs about the sunburns you might suffer from during the day. “To avoid sunburn, apply lots of sunscreen before and after the race.”

MEDICINES

The medical representative will be present at the starting and ending point as well as beside the course after every 200m to immediately treat any injuries but according to Khan, there are a few important medicines you should keep with yourself.

“Pain killers for light injuries should be with you all the time. This provides relief from any minor injury and lets you fully enjoy during Red Bull Homerun,” she says.

BACKPACK

Bringing a backpack filled with an assortment of items is wise and ensures that you are prepared for anything. Your backpack can have sunscreen, lip protection, scarves, hats, medical kits, and other small items.

A backpack carrying all essentials is key to being travel-ready © Eric Berger / Red Bull Content Pool

Once you complete the above checklist, you are ready to hit the slopes. If you miss any of these items, the venue partner Malam Jabba Ski Resort offers a wide selection of ski equipment and clothing to ensure you are ready to go.

To give you the best experience at Malam Jabba , hospitality partner Hotel PC will be providing the perfect place to stay and travel partner. Find My Adventure offers the best packages for your travel from around Pakistan.