Peshawar Zalmi’s Imam ul Haq recalls ‘That One Inning’ at Sharjah Stadium

The launch of ‘That One Inning’ last week saw cricket legend Shoaib Malik talk about one of the important innings in his career during the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match. This week’s incredible episode brings you another rising (super)star Imam ul Haq.

The 25-year-old Pakistani cricketer reminisces on that one inning which happened in his second ever match as part of Peshawar Zalmi. The match was against Karachi Kings, held at Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

In this episode, Haq is excited to share that signature Peshawar energy and recalls how whenever his city’s team plays in any stadium, the crowd just blows the roof off, figuratively. He paints a full picture with his words, of course, aided by the animation taking the viewer to the Sharjah Stadium, as he talks about his team, the support and how special that inning was to him.

‘That One Inning’, the animated video series has been coproduced by Red Bull Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi in the wake of the new partnership between the two organizations, in which cricket stars such as Shoaib Malik and Imam ul Haq share a recollection of their most important innings for the team.

The episodes have been released on all Red Bull Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi platforms. You can revel in the beauty of Haq’s inning once again by watching the episode below.