Innovate, Excel, Succeed: Pro-tips from 2019 Red Bull Basement winners

That is just a glimpse of what we learned from Hasan Zafar and Zain Reza – the two victorious young innovators from Karachi, Pakistan, who returned home with a matchless experience from the international Red Bull Basement Global Workshop in Toronto, Canada.

The fierce duo owned the international competition, and future applicants – aspiring to join the bandwagon of the winners – are on their toes to learn from the two triumphant voices. Their ' CampAssist ' idea was a star at The Big Pitch in Canada, so Red Bull decided to get the insider 'pro-tips' and their secret recipe to victory out in the open.

Here is what these young entrepreneurs had to share with the world about winning the competition.

Hasan and Zain - Red Bull Basement 2019 winners from Pakistan © String Media

BRAINSTORM WITH YOUR TEAM

"I believe one of the things that made our project stand out is that we focused a lot on brainstorming during the initial phase," shares Reza.

"Two minds are always better than one; we joined our heads to come up with multi-dimensional solutions and broadened the scope of our project. It is something that many other projects didn't have – we maximized on it until the last thirty seconds of the final presentation."

Reza perfectly demonstrated that there is no substitute for putting your heart and mind to work.

LEARN FROM OTHERS

"Most people, including me, often make a mistake of paying less attention to what others are doing. I was determined to avoid this mistake, and we rigorously studied all the applicants, our competitors, and past projects that were selected." Zain confidently explains why that matters, "When we saw other projects, I was like: okay, we can do better. It's not that far-fetched. That is what helped us set our goals straight and create something better."

FEEDBACK AT EARLY STAGES

Zafar, meanwhile, emphasizes how things can go south if you lack market research and feedback, a common mistake that many people tend to make.

"Always get reviews and feedback at the early stages to improve your solution constantly. We took this step very seriously and conducted many kinds of market research. We distributed questionnaires and interviewed our target audience. It turned out in our favor and gave us a third-person perspective that many competitors lacked," Zafar elaborates on their strategy.

"You get mentors and some funds during the incubation – makes sure that you spend it very carefully. You must save as much as you can unless it is absolutely necessary to spend on the essentials."

POWER OF SUBCONSCIOUS

"I have experienced it, and I have reasons to believe that the power of belief and your subconscious mind actually has a great role to play. We both almost acted as we have already won it, and I feel that our faith in ourselves brought us here," Reza exclaims.

"Of course, it wasn't just faith – there was hard work, passion, and a smarter way of doing things. These are all important, but your subconscious is definitely a factor."

Red Bull Basement © Rode Stier

He referred to the book ‘ The Power of Your Subconscious Mind ’ by Joseph Murphy as an additional motivating factor to push him further.

“In one way or another, they help you grow immensely.”

PROBLEM-SOLUTION APPROACH

“I can't stress this enough: identifying a problem correctly, and providing a solution that works in the real world is extremely important. Your problem shouldn't be limited. For instance, if you are providing a solution for the IBA Campus problem alone, make sure that people face a similar problem elsewhere. Even after coming up with a solution to your problem, your solution should always be scalable,” emphasizes Reza.

Zain & Hasan gearing up for Global Workshop in Toronto Canada © Kamran Rasheed

“If you have an idea, don't just get done with it. Market research is essential – get constant feedback and do aggressive market research. People should identify your idea as something good, and you'll know it as you gather feedback at the early stages."

LITTLE DETAILS TURN THE TABLES

Zafar banks on attention to detail as something that always hits the nail on the head. "One of the biggest reasons for our victory was that we focused a lot on little details. Presentation counts a big deal, especially in this competition, because you have to have a perfect pitch. We went the extra mile for everything and did it better than the others. That is where many people don't focus too much, but it can greatly undermine your great solution."

Zain & Hasan at the Global Workshop of Red Bull Basement University 2019 © Red Bull Content Pool

Reza further elaborated Zafar's point-of-view with some effective and practical tips. "We had some design skills, so we put it to use to create the most professional looking logo to polish our brand identity; many people don't do that. We already had an interface ready before we started, which was something great because we had something to show in real-time. We played smart during the video presentation and spared the last few moments to define the broad scope of our solution and the various technologies that we can incorporate in it to unleash endless possibilities of implementation. We incorporated storytelling in our pitch and made it visually appealing. It's things like these that set us out of the ordinary."

Red Bull Basement © Mpumelelo Macu/Red Bull Content Pool