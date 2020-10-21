Lahore’s Finest Eye National Impact

Having emerged as Lahore’s finest, Frank Five C and Markhors are looking to be Pakistan’s finest.

The duo punched their tickets to the Red Bull Half Court National Finals after winning the Lahore qualifiers over the weekend.

Their triumphs might have come with contrasting philosophies but their ultimate goal is the same. They both want to emerge as national champions and earn a ticket to the World Finals in Turkey.

Lahore ballers in action!

“Naturally, we want to win it and represent Pakistan [at the World Finals],” said Frank Five C’s Aqib Javed, “but most importantly we want to inspire the youngsters at our club.”

Frank Five is one of Lahore’s oldest basketball clubs. Of the three teams it fielded at the event, two of them made it to finals of two 16 team-tournaments held over two days.

Frank Five C beat SA Gardens B 17-13 on Sunday after Markhors had beaten Frank Five B 13-8 a day earlier.

Lahore qualifiers

Like Frank Five, SA Gardens, another club – albeit not as illustrious as Frank Five, fielded several teams. Their A team won the women’s crown, beating Chishti Club 4-1 in the final.

Markhors on the other hand are an elite selection of players from two of other Lahore’s top clubs – Don Bosco and DHA.

Fueling up for the match

“We merged two players from each club to form Markhors and we’ve seemed to have formed the perfect combination,” informed Samiullah. “The target is the National finals and we’ll try to give our best.”

With the clubs emphasising more on the 5 on 5 format, Samiullah said the fact that the Red Bull Half Court is a 3x3 tournament meant they needed to make some adjustments.

Women's winning team from Lahore.

“We’ve made a shooting team with players who are all good at sinking baskets,” he said.

Samiullah represented Pakistan two years ago while his other team-mates, Humza Butt and Adnan Awan are regarded as to of Lahore’s best players. Zain Khan, meanwhile, plays for one of Pakistan’s top departmental teams.

It’s therefore no surprise that even Markhors’ opponents believe that they are the team to beat in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Pakistan.

Markhors - Winner of Day 1 from Lahore, Pakistan

“They’re a very good team,” SA Gardens coach Abdur Rehman said. “In my view, they will take some beating at the National Finals.”

SA Gardens, formed two years ago, fielded four men’s teams and Rehman rues that the semi-final clash on Sunday between two teams from the same club meant the winners of that clash, SA Gardens B, overexerted themselves in a 12-11 victory over SA Gardens A. In the quarter-finals earlier in the day, SA Gardens B had ousted SA Gardens D 16-9.

Women's qualifiers - Red Bull Half Court Lahore, Pakistan

“It could’ve been a different story had our teams not met,” he said, “but we will be back in the next edition of the tournament, better prepared and hungrier to win.”

With the Lahore qualifiers being held at the Railways Stadium, Frank Five enjoyed home advantage.

“It was good for us because it’s our home ground,” said Aqib, “and add to that the fact that we had several of our teams participating, there was a lot of support.”

Women's matches at Lahore qualifiers

On the first day, Frank Five B overwhelmed Team 1 16-9 in the quarter-finals before edging past Don Bosco 10-9 in the semis.

However, the Markhors – who thrashed Believers 21-7 in the last-eight and overcame CTI Club 15-11 in the semis – were too good in the final.

On the second day, Frank Five C enjoyed similarly high-scoring wins en route to winning the final. They beat Yakdam A 18-10 in the quarters before overwhelming Falak 14-6 in the last-four.

Red Bull Half Court - Lahore

On the women’s side, three out of four teams in the semi-finals were from SA Gardens. There would’ve been four if Chishti Club hadn’t beaten SA Gardens C in the quarter-finals.

Chishti would go on to beat SA Gardens B 7-4 in the final but couldn’t repeat the trick against SA Gardens A, who had won 12-5 against SA Gardens D 12-5 in their semi-final.