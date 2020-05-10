Lights, Camera, Play: On Bilal Khan’s visual playground

For a filmmaker Bilal Khan, it has always been the creative side that truly led his professional trajectory. As a music video director with a decade’s experience, Khan’s latest work includes the music videos for six tracks featuring Electronica Producer/DJ Faisal Baig and drummer Aahad Nayani.

The EP, Red Bull Presents Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani, hopes to bring one-of-its-kind fusion of rock and electronic genres, something that has already fired up the buzz among the fans. Premiering the maiden performance of five of these tracks, Baig and Nayani stole the stage at the ‘Red Bull Presents Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani’ show on December 27, 2019.

Bilal Khan - Music Video Director © Insiya Syed

We talked to Bilal Khan about his experience directing videos for such unique originals with two highly applauded artists: “Nobody can deny the talent of these two artists. Faisal is the pioneer electronic music teacher in Pakistan – ‘Faisal Baig’ is really a big name, and he does not even need my authentication”.

Bilal Khan was equally appreciative for Nayani, saying, “I have witnessed Aahad’s progression throughout – he went from being a player in a small TV show to one of the biggest names in Pakistan as a drummer”.

Faisal Baig and Aahad Nayani on the set of Red Bull Presents © Insiya Syed

“I was pretty excited when they approached me for this video collaboration – these people came in together at a heartbeat. The two artists are poles apart in their genres, and that is what makes this collaboration original, unique and unprecedented”. He admitted that he did not need second-guessing when he received the offer.

THE VISUAL LANGUAGE

Bilal Khan acclaimed the efforts, dedication and the enthralling talent of the two artists that he witnessed first-hand behind the scenes.

Right from our rehearsals, I saw them practice like crazy. I knew for a fact that these six tracks will be extraordinary – they are nothing like normal music pieces. Bilal Khan

Bilal Khan was pretty excited for this unique collab © Insiya Syed

He further glorified the delicate and emotional side of these tracks that he was so touched by. “Both Aahad and Faisal embellished the tracks with a peculiarly emotional side that the audience can so accurately feel. While deciding what to do with the sort of music they were playing, I wanted to keep it very clean.”

Given the stimulating performance during the shoot, Bilal Khan decided to remove too many visual distractions in the video. “I focused on these two artists – yet, I wanted the audience to visually experience at heart what these artists were playing”.

I knew, for a fact, that these tracks will be extraordinary - Bilal Khan © Insiya Syed

He was thrilled by the natural and genuinely magical match of the two extremes, “Both the artists are extremely talented individuals in their own domains. It is sort of unbelievable how these two genres came together and the kind of chemistry they had on the set – they were literally having fun. I think it is one of the key reasons why it turned out the way it did”.

The exuberant performance left the accomplished director with a grip on his heart that he wishes the audience to experience as well.

Bilal Khan with Aahad Nayani during the shoot of Red Bull Presents © Insiya Syed

The chemistry between them was intriguing, yet fascinating – I tried to capture that. I want the audience to experience what we experienced while recording those beautiful tracks. Bilal Khan

Khan admitted that the emotional ambience connected with the balanced symphony of the two artists was riveting. He was highly positive about what’s in store for the launch of the EP. “I personally feel that it will get a great deal of attention. I am very, very excited, and I look forward to the launch.”

We have tried to make each video stand out the way it deserved - Bilal Khan © Insiya Syed

THE SPIRIT OF PAKISTANI MUSIC IS BACK

We further inquired about the theme of these six tracks that Bilal has set as the video director. “All the videos are purely performance-based videos,” Bilal Khan explained.

“We have tried to make each video stand out the way it deserved during the editing, according to the sort of music being played. So that the camera movement and edits complement the energetic and fast tempo music.”

Bilal Khan was thrilled by the genuinely magical match of the two extremes. © Insiya Syed

He discussed the intricate details that go into the recipe of an impactful music video.

“When you watch the videos, you will not see too many elements – keeping the distractions out, we consistently maintained the focus that makes the viewers’ eyes locked and hearts tied to it.”

The camera movement & edits complement the energetic & fast tempo music © Insiya Syed