It’s a bird. No, it’s a plane. Wait… it’s Horacio Llorens !

Saturday night saw the eighth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) culminate on a note so high the audience literally saw it in the sky. Red Bull paragliding and paramotor athlete from Spain, Horacio Llorens made PSL history when he flew from Multan to Lahore at the PSL Closing Ceremony at the Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Just after traditional festivities of the ceremony, the host brought the audience’s attention to a surprise act. A video played where Horacio picked up a surprise package from the Multan Cricket Stadium and flew all the way to Lahore.

Horacio delivered the Supernova from the Multan Cricket Stadium to Lahore. © Zain Jafar

On the way, Horacio witnessed and showed us through his flight a view of Pakistan like never seen before.

He flew across the major landmarks and sites of the city such as Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and Lahore Fort.

Horacio Llorens flew across the major landmarks and sites of Lahore © Zain Jafar

A commotion in the sky turned the audience’s attention away as the video ended and it was none other than Llorens paramotoring above the stadium, much to the audience’s excitement.

Thousands in attendance screaming on the top of their lungs and safe to say, millions watching on TV jumping up in the living rooms, created a historic moment in PSL history.

Horacio Llorens paragliding over Badshahi Mosque © Zain Jafar

As the host shared Horacio Llorens’ accomplishments, from being a ten-time world champion and a Guinness World Record holder, the Spanish paramotor athlete gave the audience a sight never seen before, as he brough the surprise package carrying Supernova , the PSL 8 Trophy , from Multan to Lahore.

Horacio is a ten-time world champion and a Guinness World Record holder. © Zain Jafar

It was the first time that a paramotor stunt was performed live on a cricket ground in PSL history and witnessed by the thousands in attendance and millions on TV. In fact, it was also the first time for Horacio Llorens to perform an aerial stunt paramotoring across the cities in Pakistan.

Leading up to the PSL Closing Ceremony, Horacio Llorens had shared his excitement of being back in Pakistan and announced that he was, in fact, “ cooking a very special project. ” But nobody had expected a stunt this grand.

After the stunt, Horacio was pumped and still very much riding on the adrenaline rush of being up in the sky. He shared how he’s been to Pakistan four times but he always hangs around the mountains.

“It’s always in Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza and such areas. I’m in love with the mountains and usually only focus on those areas; it’s almost an illness,” Llorens quips. “But I really enjoy discovering new places. And Pakistan has been good to me. It’s really good to discover another side of the country – Lahore, Multan and this side of Pakistan. I feel it’s good to know a country in its entirety and now after this, I feel I know a bit more about Pakistan.”

Horacio paragliding over River Ravi. © Zain Jafar

He shared what he enjoyed the most about Multan and his insane flight.

I really enjoyed the historic feel of Multan. Taking off from Multan Cricket Stadium was fun. I have landed before in stadiums before but never taken off from one. And so, the feeling was beautiful. Horacio Llorens

For Horacio, Lahore was particularly fun to fly over. The historic city offered the paramotor athlete some incredible views.

The historic city of Lahore offered Horacio Llorens some incredible views. © Horacio Llorens

“Lahore was especially beautiful because we flew by the Badshahi Mosque, Minar-e-Pakistan and the Lahore Fort. The (Qaddafi) stadium was great. Ending the show at the Qaddafi stadium was the best possible ending to this story, with such a big crowd screaming and enjoying the show. Thanks to the whole team, especially Red Bull Pakistan, and everyone who’s been involved,” he said.

As Horacio Llorens himself said, the flight and the final moment of his arrival was the “best possible ending to this story” and we couldn’t agree more. What a rush!