Look Away, Son, Or You Will Become An Entrepreneur!

Elon Musk once described entrepreneurship, or running a startup, as “chewing glass and staring into the abyss”. He couldn’t have been more right. Not everyone wants to or can manage the level of passion, hard work and borderline obsession that is required to succeed as an entrepreneur.

Yet, without the spirit of entrepreneurship, we wouldn’t have some of the biggest, most innovative and successful ideas that have helped change and improve lives across the world.

For Pakistani entrepreneurs, the road might be even more arduous, considering the challenges that are unique in Pakistan. However, we can still count a large number of successful Pakistani entrepreneurs and they have left a trail for everyone to follow.

Making of an entrepreneur: inspiration, failure & success © Sher Azam

On Friday, October 9, 2020, a launchpad event was hosted in Lahore for Red Bull Basement, a global competition that ignites and nurtures entrepreneurial spirit in students and presents them an opportunity to develop and pitch their groundbreaking ideas on their huge international platform.

The launchpad served as a preparatory event for students intending to work on their unique ideas and apply to Red Bull Basement for a potential life-changing experience.

Several activities were conducted in the event and successful tech entrepreneurs such as Rozee.pk founder Monis Rehman, coach and content producer Nabeel Qadeer and Gharper.pk founder Shameela Ismail were invited to speak, inspire, motivate and guide the potential future entrepreneurs for their upcoming journey.

Red Bull Basement - Launchpad Session of Lahore, Pakistan. © Sher Azam

Here are five of the best lessons shared by the experts – lessons that take years to learn and that make one a successful entrepreneur.

You have to do whatever it takes to win. You are going to have a lot of uncertainty in life, and your parents and fiancé and everybody is going to hate you because you have a degree and you could be earning a lot of money right now. But you choose to follow this strange idea. And it makes no sense. And the difference between success and failure is actually that. Perspiration. 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration. Monis Rehman

Rehman’s statement reflects on the core spirit of entrepreneurship. One has to be crazy enough to pursue an idea that one believes in, no matter what. It’s believing in something and then following it up with incredible hard work to make it come to life. That’s how Rehman made Rozee.pk happen, by moving the job hunt online, and helped so many people in Pakistan find their desired jobs.

Monis Rehman © Sher Azam

Gharpar founder Ismail reiterated the idea, saying, “You must do whatever it takes to accomplish your goals and dive right into the uncertainty.”

When you have complete command on your own [idea], people will start following what you believe in. That’s what narrative building is. So, an entrepreneur is a narrative-builder. Nabeel Qadeer

Qadeer’s lesson rings true. In a world dominated with films, music and art, it’s easy to forget everything is driven by narrative. In order to sell your idea, it must have a narrative that connects with everyone. Qadeer being responsible for Idea Croron Ka, Pakistan's First Business Reality Show, which acts as a platform between investors and aspiring entrepreneurs, understands that very well.

Nabeel Qadeer speaking at the launchpad session in Lahore. © Sher Azam

Rehman also echoes the sentiment, saying, “Tell your story as you look in the eyes of the people and you will see a spark. When you see a spark, it means you’re hitting the right notes. Don’t underestimate how important it is to convey your idea simply in a memorable way.”

Indeed, a successful entrepreneur must understand the dynamics of the consumer market as well as venture capitalists. It is up to the innovators to convince society of the usefulness of their idea and product. When you sell your idea, you are in fact selling a narrative. If it moves people and brings any kind of change, it will undoubtedly be successful.

Nabeel Qadeer © Sher Azam

One of the things about being an entrepreneur is that entrepreneurs find resources. We find ways because we don’t have money. Monis Rehman

One of the fundamental ways an entrepreneur can make their idea into reality is by being resourceful. Most entrepreneurs are likely to be young and broke, unless they have a massive fund at their disposal. Being resourceful means that they will find ways to get things done, through barter, favors or any other way. It’s all about pursuing a path.

A mentor will guide you through challenges, going over all the pros and cons of each step along the way. Shameelah Ismail

Ismail is an inspiration for many women out there venturing into the unchartered territory of tech entrepreneurship. Through Gharpar, she has successfully provided a source of employment to many underprivileged women beauticians.

Shameelah Ismail © Sher Azam

She emphasized on several traits that a promising entrepreneur must possess: passion, grit and perseverance coupled with a problem-solving approach. But perhaps one of the major factors she highlighted was the need of a mentor.

Mentors naturally tend to have way more experience and a skillset far more polished compared to a college student who’s just entering practical life. Having their support and guidance allows novices to be far ahead of their competitors as they assist one in concocting plans to overcome any anticipated hurdles.

Monis Rehman © Sher Azam

You start off in a room in your parents’ house. That’s how I did it. And then one day you succeed. But you fail many times along the way and you will want to quit. And one day, maybe you will quit. But the day you decide not to quit and push forward is going to be the difference between tremendous success and failure. Monis Rehman