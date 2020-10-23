Love The Problem, Not The Solution: The Essence of Entrepreneurship

After three successful events in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad, Red Bull hosted an online launchpad session, on October 22, 2020, to further enlighten students willing to apply for Red Bull Basement.

The Q/A session was hosted by Zain Reza, one-half of the 2019 Red Bull Basement Pakistan winners and included a panel of Faizan Laghari (Chief Runner at rnnr), Faizan Syed (Founder & CEO of East River) and Ayub Ghauri (Executive Director at NETSOL and CEO-Founder of HospitALL).

Online Launchpad of Red Bull Basement at The Hive - Pakistan © Saba Ansari

The speakers tackled all kinds of questions which would not only help students looking to become entrepreneurs understand what they are in for, but also self-reflect on why they want to be one.

Red Bull Basement is nothing short of brilliant. Faizan Syed (Founder & CEO of East River) Everyone would agree that entrepreneurship is all about problem-solving. But Laghari proposed a rather interesting insight into the approach entrepreneurs must have. “Author Neil Patel says ‘You need to be in love with the problem, not the solution.’ I get several ideas every day and I love all of them but upon thinking more about them, I realize most of these solutions are useless because they aren’t really solving any problem,” he said. “So whatever problem you’re trying to solve needs to exist and have an addressable market for it to make money. It needs to make sense and be easy to understand.”

Basement Hatch © Tyrone Bradley

According to Laghari, once you have an idea, you now need to validate it through market research and sending out feelers to see how your target audience would react. This step is akin to dipping your toes into the water to check if it’s cold or warm enough to dive in.

“First you need to build an MVP (minimum viable product) and validate it,” he says. “Validation of the idea needs to come very early. For example: when Dropbox started off, they created the website and uploaded a video stating the services they will provide and asked the customers to sign up. They generated around 70k+ users overnight which was an immediate validation of the idea and a confirmation that the product will be purchased by the customers.”

This tactic is rather effective and taps into the actual market one is catering to. “You need to know the customer, whether they’ll be interested in paying the price for your product, if there’s enough market or not - you need to tap actual customers for this research.”

When it comes to knowing your target, Syed followed the same line of thought when he mentioned identifying opportunities in the market.

“In today’s times, you identify opportunities. For example, when people started cooking and baking at home during this year, they realized they could sell and deliver it to make money. It gave birth to the home chef culture. You identify the void in the market and try to fill it.”

He emphasized on the “specialized online marketplaces such as drop-shipping” which weren’t there before and it all comes down to understanding what’s missing and how to cash in on it.

Red Bull Basement © Fawad

The power trio also spoke about the state of entrepreneurship in Pakistan. Laghari was asked about the state of startups in Pakistan by 2030. As that depends on a vast number of variable factors, he responded by saying he couldn’t know for certain but that the direction of local startups has undoubtedly improved. “The culture has changed throughout the country,” he said.

“More people are investing in the field and there’s a stamp on our ideas (a validation that comes from international funding, market acceptance and adoption of an idea) that authenticates the direction that we’re moving in.”

On the other hand, Ghauri pointed out the scaling issue that prevails in local startups. “Pakistani is still very much in a hybrid mode. You can’t totally rely on technology if you’re dealing with Pakistani market. For example, when it comes to ecommerce, people prefer to pick up a phone and call. People are skeptical because of the experience they’ve had online and the unstable customer service. So, who’s responsible, the consumers or the businesses?”

He believed the businesses must lead in building that trust in the consumers and take them into confidence with their services and guarantees that they will get what they are promised.

Speaking of customer satisfaction, Syed suggested the ‘Five whys’ strategy. He said, “Ask ‘why’ a customer is dissatisfied five times to reach the actual problem at the core that is resulting in customer dissatisfaction.”

Online Launchpad - The Hive Pakistan © Saba Ansari

Ghauri said customer satisfaction being a fundamental element of any successful business, his greatest challenge has been dealing with people. But it’s not just people on consumer side, but also those one hires or works with. “It’s how to keep them excited and motivated. When you’re trying to disrupt, you’re trying to do something never been done before, why else would people follow you if you have nothing going for you?”

Syed submitted an approach to working with people dictated by a core set of values. “One should maintain a core set of values that dictate what kind of people you work with. As for me, it’s honesty and integrity and a drive to go the distance. The people you work with should be equally in love with the problem you are trying to solve.”

The East River CEO & Founder also advocated for a tactic that helps new entrepreneurs operate with stability and doesn’t leave you stuck in quicksand if you miss a step. “I would say the best way is the preservation of cash. It’s easy to spend money but very difficult to earn it from your customers or clients. Therefore, you, as a business entity, must control and document the flow of cash. That will make sure that you don’t get stuck.”

Faizan Syed © Khurram

That’s why, he said, an opportunity like Red Bull Basement is nothing short of brilliant. “Entrepreneurship leads to job creation, which can improve many lives. Students should get involved in this initiative because not only they get a platform where they can test the hypothesis of their ideas, but also give them a chance to come and interact with people and hone their skills.”

His advice to young, new entrepreneurs looking to start their own business was improving their attention to detail and maintaining a solid work ethic. “When you’re building your business, time becomes immaterial so you need to continue getting it done till you get it right.”

And lastly, have fun. “There’s a focus on building a (entrepreneurial) culture, having colleagues and going out and it’s important because when you’re so focused and putting in all these hours, if you don’t have fun, it becomes monotonous and boring,” said Syed.

“It ends up killing your motivation. You must have fun especially if you’re taking on an entrepreneurial journey because there’s no money in it for the first few years. So, you better have fun doing what you’re doing for so many hours.”