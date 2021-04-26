Luke Azariah was in middle school when his father first allowed him to play his acoustic guitar. The passion for the instrument and the art behind it developed over time and Azariah was on his way to pursue it full-time.

“I started off with guitar following my dad’s footsteps,” says the Lahore-based musician. “The aura of a guitarist inspired me and then, of course, as you get into it, the satisfaction of getting a perfect hand on a guitar has no match. But as I grew as a guitarist, I focused a lot more on the emotional aspect of music than the technicalities.”

“My father jokes now that I took music way more seriously, unlike him, who played as a hobby,” he adds with a laugh.

Years later, Azariah joined his friend Syed Misbah-Ud-Din in his progressive funk rock band ‘Keeray Makoray’. Known for attending quite a few shows in his lab coat, the doctor-by-day and guitarist-by-night, he collaborated with Misbah in songwriting and arrangement duties for the band.

Azariah later joined forces with the progressive metal band Takatak. The songwriting process for Takatak is rather unique compared to working in an old school, traditional sit-down-and-write-music setup.

“At Takatak, I handle the writing process alongside Zain Peerzada,” says the guitarist.

Luke Azariah with his band members of Takatak © The Videographers

“We start off early morning with our guitars. So, once I’ve made a demo, I send it off to Zain, who works on it and forwards it to Ramay Brothers (Yusuf and Daud) who incorporate the drum elements and finally transfer it to Ali Sohail, our primary vocal producer. He lays down his lines along with the vocalist Altamash Sever. So, basically, our writing process never sticks to one room. It travels through emails, WhatsApp messages and WeTransfer.”

Takatak provides Azariah with its kicks, but it’s also a challenge. For an independent musician or a band to survive in Pakistani music industry is already difficult, let alone a metal band in an industry dominated by pop. But times are a-changing and the never-give-up attitude imbued in the genre pays off for the musicians.

“The greatest challenge is to sustain a metal band in a place like Pakistan.” Luke Azariah. “This is because, firstly, the songs are in English. Secondly, it’s a genre in which there is a lot of screaming and I don’t think that a huge percentage of the local audience can digest this kind of music. So being the only progressive metal band, the management, marketing and distribution of it all have been very challenging. Writing music is only 10% of the job.”

Azariah shares the struggles the band went through early on. “A few years ago, I actually had to borrow money from my parents to bear the expenses of the band. But now I can say that Takatak is a self-sustaining entity and I hope that our efforts and hard work is able to grow this band internationally.”

Luke was inspired by the aura of guitarists © The Videographers

Above all, Azariah values dedication and consistency in a musician. For him, that’s the key to making it. He recalls working consecutive night shifts in a hospital and then heading to Zain Peerzada’s place to write music for the band. “Such was my madness for music,” he says.

He also emphasizes the ‘10,000-hour rule’ as a way to “gain excellence in any art.”

Currently, the guitarist is busy working on an album with Takatak, which, he says, will comprise of “stadium bangers”. Following that, his plans include releasing a solo album in the future.

He also recently worked on a Red Bull 60-second solo. Combining several inspirations in Canadian songwriter David Townsend as well as Iron Maiden, Azariah has come up with something he’s proud of.

“When Red Bull contacted me about this new 60-second series, I was immediately interested,” he says. “The rhythm of solo piece I did is inspired by Canadian extreme metal band Strapping Young Lad founder Devin Townsend’s work. It wasn’t improv; I worked hard on it and prepared a lot to compose and record it.”