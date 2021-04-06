MAXD ESPORTS: First-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan winners crowned

Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's first and most prominent global university ‘Valorant’ esports competition, came to a conclusion in Pakistan on April 4, 2021. The much-hyped event, that saw the semi-finals and finals of the tournament, was held at the Clock Tower in Karachi.

National finals held at Clock Tower in Karachi. © Saad Saeed

MAXD Esports - champions of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan 2021 © Saad Saeed

Among the 50+ teams that battled over the last month, MAXD Esports emerged victorious at the end, winning the title of the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan champions.

Portal Esports © Saad Saeed

Saad Pokemon from Portal Esports © Saad Saeed

Out of all the five-player teams comprising of students from several universities across Pakistan, three reached the semi-finals: Flex Esports, MAXD Esports and Portal Esports.

Flex Esports at the national finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan © Saad Saeed

Refueling during the match © Saad Saeed

After an intense couple of rounds between Flex Esports and Portal Esports, the latter ended up with a victory in the semi-finals, leaving the battlefield with two finalists: MAXD Esports and Portal Esports.

Haseeb from MAXD Esports celebrating win at the national finals © Saad Saeed

SoulM8 in action © Saad Saee

The national final saw the top two Valorant teams in Pakistan fight it out and, in the end, MAXD Esports took the victory home. With Portal Esports as the odds-on favorite, the result was a surprise as the underdog MAXD Esports, with all their valor, pushed through and conquered the Valorant battlefield.

Areeb from Portal Esports celebrating his win © Saad Saeed

MAXD Esports in action © Saad Saeed

Haseeb of MAXD Esports said, “To be honest, I felt we were the underdogs for the first time in our lives. I knew it was difficult for us to win but it wasn’t impossible. There were issues but our mentality is to never give up. Now everyone has seen what we can do.”

Haseeb, studying in SZABIST, will represent Pakistan at the regional finals © Saad Saeed

Abdur Rehman from MAXD Esports © Saad Saeed

MAXD Esports comprises of Owais uddin Khattak, Muhammad Anas, Musab Toufique, Abdur Rehman, and Abdul Haseeb Khan – all of them belonging to different university campuses including SZABIST, Iqra University and more.

MAXD Esports team © Saad Saeed

Anas, a BBA student at Iqra University Gulshan campus, shared the biggest asset they have as a team is their friendship. “Owais and I go back six years when we first interacted online,” he said. Their friendship grew and more members joined the team, strengthening their team chemistry and coordination, which led them to win Red Bull Campus Clutch.

Anas - MAXD Esports © Fiza Sohail Fancy

Haseeb, a BABS student from SZABIST, said the team’s strength comes from “having experienced players” as they have been playing for six years together. He said the best moment for him in the tournament was making it to the finals.

Trophy & rings for the winners of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan © Saad Saeed

National Final at the Clock Tower in Karachi © Saad Saeed

Now that they have won the finals, one can guess this victory is even sweeter for the team than making it here. MAXD Esports members sound confident but rest assured, they aren’t resting on their laurels and already getting ready to take on the bigger challenges in the regional finals.

MAXD Esports celebrates their win. © Saad Saeed

Haseeb concluded by saying how they are now excited about the next step and determined to outperform everyone again in the regional finals where they will compete against other countries. “We can’t take it easy when it comes to the regional finals. It’s a bigger responsibility. So far, it has only been within Pakistan. Now it’s onto the next level, and we aren’t just representing ourselves, but our flags too. And Insha Allah, we’ll make everyone happy.”

Over 100 players competed in the tournament since the qualifiers last month and represented their universities such as Bahria University, SZABIST, Iqra University, IoBM, and many more.

Areeb - Portal Esports © Saad Saeed

Mustafa Kamal - Portal Esports © Saad Saeed

With the rise of Valorant in Pakistan, Red Bull Campus Clutch provided a platform for student gamers to form teams showcase their tremendous skills on the virtual battlefield.

Muhammad Usman - SoulM8 refuels during the match © Saad Saeed

Now that MAXD Esports has made history as the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan champions, they move on to represent their university campuses as well as the country in the regional finals.

SoulM8 - Portal Esports © Saad Saeed