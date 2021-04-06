MAXD ESPORTS: First-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan winners crowned
© Saad Saeed
MAXD Esports vs Portal Esports. The final clash. Valorant battlefield. Find out whose take-no-prisoners approach led them to make history and win the first Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan.
Red Bull Campus Clutch, the world's first and most prominent global university ‘Valorant’ esports competition, came to a conclusion in Pakistan on April 4, 2021. The much-hyped event, that saw the semi-finals and finals of the tournament, was held at the Clock Tower in Karachi.
Among the 50+ teams that battled over the last month, MAXD Esports emerged victorious at the end, winning the title of the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan champions.
Out of all the five-player teams comprising of students from several universities across Pakistan, three reached the semi-finals: Flex Esports, MAXD Esports and Portal Esports.
After an intense couple of rounds between Flex Esports and Portal Esports, the latter ended up with a victory in the semi-finals, leaving the battlefield with two finalists: MAXD Esports and Portal Esports.
The national final saw the top two Valorant teams in Pakistan fight it out and, in the end, MAXD Esports took the victory home. With Portal Esports as the odds-on favorite, the result was a surprise as the underdog MAXD Esports, with all their valor, pushed through and conquered the Valorant battlefield.
Haseeb of MAXD Esports said, “To be honest, I felt we were the underdogs for the first time in our lives. I knew it was difficult for us to win but it wasn’t impossible. There were issues but our mentality is to never give up. Now everyone has seen what we can do.”
MAXD Esports comprises of Owais uddin Khattak, Muhammad Anas, Musab Toufique, Abdur Rehman, and Abdul Haseeb Khan – all of them belonging to different university campuses including SZABIST, Iqra University and more.
Anas, a BBA student at Iqra University Gulshan campus, shared the biggest asset they have as a team is their friendship. “Owais and I go back six years when we first interacted online,” he said. Their friendship grew and more members joined the team, strengthening their team chemistry and coordination, which led them to win Red Bull Campus Clutch.
Haseeb, a BABS student from SZABIST, said the team’s strength comes from “having experienced players” as they have been playing for six years together. He said the best moment for him in the tournament was making it to the finals.
Now that they have won the finals, one can guess this victory is even sweeter for the team than making it here. MAXD Esports members sound confident but rest assured, they aren’t resting on their laurels and already getting ready to take on the bigger challenges in the regional finals.
Haseeb concluded by saying how they are now excited about the next step and determined to outperform everyone again in the regional finals where they will compete against other countries. “We can’t take it easy when it comes to the regional finals. It’s a bigger responsibility. So far, it has only been within Pakistan. Now it’s onto the next level, and we aren’t just representing ourselves, but our flags too. And Insha Allah, we’ll make everyone happy.”
Over 100 players competed in the tournament since the qualifiers last month and represented their universities such as Bahria University, SZABIST, Iqra University, IoBM, and many more.
With the rise of Valorant in Pakistan, Red Bull Campus Clutch provided a platform for student gamers to form teams showcase their tremendous skills on the virtual battlefield.
Now that MAXD Esports has made history as the first-ever Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan champions, they move on to represent their university campuses as well as the country in the regional finals.