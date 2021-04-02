Meet Khurram Khan: Self-made, tech pro, Ironman

Born in Saudi Arabia, Khurram Khan has been on the move all his life. But it wasn’t until much later that he discovered his passion for athletics. Currently, he’s part of the prestigious All World Athlete in Ironman branded races and the top-ranked Ironman in Pakistan.

His journey started many years earlier.

Anxiety and adversities

In 2002, Khurram Khan moved from Pakistan to the US, where he struggle to make ends meet. Working two jobs and attending college at the same time, and five years later, he took up the opportunity to work at an IT company – where he continues to work for the last 16 years. But alongside years of hard work, Khan was also fighting a different battle.

An intense wave of fear, heart pounding, shortness of breath and a sinking feeling – panic and anxiety attacks often strike out of the blue and sometimes with no clear trigger. Khan admits that period when he suffered from the attacks were some of the toughest moments of his life. But those moments led him to his calling – being an athlete.

Khan, in these years, found himself fatigued, restless and panicking before he was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. But he stood up against it trying multiple ways to fight it, eventually landing upon just the right one.

“I suffered from anxiety and panic attacks for a couple of years. This was a step towards offsetting my mind and divert it towards training,” he says. “It was in 2014 when I was strolling around in our local community here in The Woodlands, Texas, and I saw a marathon of people running and cycling. I later found out that the Ironman was taking place. This intrigued my curiosity and I wanted to know more about what Ironman truly was.”

Ironman is one of the toughest series of sports that consists of consecutive bouts of 1.61km swimming, 180.25km biking and 42.16km running.

“This slowly became an ambition and I found myself signing up for Ironman Texas 2015.”

For Khan, who was already working on his fitness and strength to fight his anxiety, running and cycling were no concern. “These were my strengths. However, swimming was another matter. I didn’t know how to swim, and I constantly asked myself if this is really something I can do.”

Success and challenges motivate me - Khurram Khan © Khurram Khan

“After the initial exposure, and the time and effort I started putting in the sport, I was seeing good results from my training at the races I was competing in. I wanted to show the world there are great athletes that also belong from Pakistan and can be competitive and a good ambassador to the sport just like any other country representing at these platforms,” said Khan, whose average weekly training hours vary from 13-15 hours with a good balance between swimming, cycling and running.

Personal records and achievements

The 37-year-old loves taking on personal challenges and learned to swim within months in order to participate in the Ironman 2015. “On May 16, 2015 with a 15:39:41 completion time, I achieved what was an incredible feat for me. With a dual Pakistan/USA flag across my back, I was the first Pakistani-American to do it at the Ironman North American Championship Texas 2015.”

Khurram Khan at the Ironman North American Championship Texas 2015 © khurram Khan

Then there was no stopping for Khan, and he continued training to increase his strength. “Success and challenges motivate me. The inner drive that I got to learn about three different sports in depth; coming from a bodybuilding background and competitive mindset, to become an Ironman, envisioning myself crossing the finish line were all factors that played a huge role in my motivation to succeed.”

After gaining his first achievement in Ironman 2015, he trained and waited for five years before competing in his first Triathlon 70.3 at Ironman Dubai 70.3 in February of 2020 where he finished in the 10th place in the 35-39 age group. During this time, he achieved several other milestones including 12th place in the same age group of Ironman Waco 70.3 in October 2019 and Ironman Oceanside 70.3 in April 2019 where he finished at 55th place.

Besides participating in Houston Marathon 2018 and 2019, The Woodlands and New York City Half Marathons in 2018 and 2019 respectively, he achieved his personal best in California International Marathon with a record 03:05:25 hours in 2019. He also marked his personal best in Cypress Half Marathon with the time of 01:25:30 hours in November 2019.

Raising the flag high

Khan prides himself in the fact that he has never injured himself during the race in all these years and plans to keep the record clear. Along with being an IT professional, the triathlete has now become a professional fitness trainer as well and aims to help grow this sport in his native country. In fact, Pakistan is already hosting two events namely Khunjerab Pass Marathon and Tour De Khunjerab.

Khurram marked his personal best in Cypress Half Marathon in 2019. © Khurram Khan

“Pakistan has a great potential to showcase the country through such events as we have some of the best destinations in the world. It just needs to organize more events and give exposure to both local and international athletes. I can see Pakistan hosting an Ironman in the future. When other countries around the world can host Ironman, there’s no doubt in my mind that Pakistan can surpass expectations.”

Khan is currently ranked # 1 in Pakistan and holds an All-World Athlete Silver status ranking him in the top 5% in the world in Ironman rankings. For him, the best way to make this combination of sports popular in Pakistan is to introduce them in schools and colleges.

“I would like to collaborate with the Pakistan Sports Federation to see what we can do to raise awareness. My focus would be to work with schools and colleges by hosting sports meetings, organize small sprint triathlons working in collaboration with fitness centers that have pool access.”

Khurram holds an All-World Athlete Silver status ranking him in the top 5% © Khurram Khan

The accomplished triathlete has now qualified for the New Zealand Ironman 70.3 World Championships 2020 that has now been deferred to 2022. He also intends to work towards participating in the Ironman World Championship qualification for Kona, Hawaii.

“My focus is to be in the best shape possible. I am also looking to break a sub-3-hour marathon sometime in 2021.”