Meet The Jury Of Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023

It’s that time of the year again! Red Bull BC One is back in Pakistan for the second edition of the annual event that showcases the best break dancers from around the country. As one of the most prestigious breaking competitions in the world, the competition attracts top talent across the board with the opportunity for the winners to represent their countries in the World Final.
While the competitors are the stars of the show, the judges play a crucial role in determining the winners of the competition. With the 2023 competition just around the corner, it's important to know who the judges are and what they're looking for.
Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023 season will have three jury members with two local judges and one from the international breaking community. One of the most renowned B-Boys: Neguin from Brazil, will join Dwayne Lucas and Shady Farhad.
Let’s find out more about the esteemed jury for Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2023.
Red Bull BC One All Star - B-Boy Neguin
Isn’t the name enough? Neguin is one of the Red Bull BC One All Star breakers. A World Champion hailing from Brazil, he’s known for infusing capoeira into his breaking moves. Combine that with gravity-defying flips, and you’ve got an unbeatable, world-champ material combo.
Born Fabiano Carvalho Lopes, Neguin was introduced to capoeira at the age of three. But by the age of 13, he had fallen in love with the hip-hop culture after coming across VHS tapes of popular breaking shows.
The first to start breaking in his hometown, Neguin had to literally invent moves and concepts which would define his artistic approach towards breaking. From capoeira to clubbing to all kinds of movement disciplines, Neguin absorbed everything and created a unique style full of high-energy, aerial moves, sniper precision and bullet speed, which would take from Cascavel city to all around the globe.
Neguin has worked as one of Madonna’s dancers during her MDNA tour and has won countless championships including the Outbreak Europe 2011 in Slovakia, Freestyle Session 2019 in Los Angeles, USA, Paris Battle Pro 2019 in France and of course, the Red Bull BC One World Finals in Tokyo, Japan in 2010.
Neguin is excited to come to Pakistan and witness the talented Pakistani B-boys and B-girls who are hungrier than ever to step up and show off.
B-Boy Dwayne Griffin Lucas
The founder of EXD Crew, Dwayne Lucas is a well-known figure in the Pakistani breaking community. He has been breaking since 2009 and has won multiple championships and judged numerous events. He also hosted the first ever Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan last year.
Dwayne grew up watching movies and was always fascinated with dancing. He discovered breaking in his early 20s and fell in love with it.
Breaking spoke to me. It was one of the first dance forms that resonated with me, taught me so much, and helped me grow. I started learning a lot of other dances because of it.
When Dwayne started performing professionally in 2007, he says, “nobody knew what breakdancing was.” It’s through performing theatre and at private events with his crew that he brought awareness about this high-energy art form in Pakistan. Since then, there’s been no looking back as he has evolved into an experienced breaker and has expanded his skills as a performer, judge and an MC.
Dwayne had the “best time ever” hosting the first edition of Red Bull BC One Pakistan in 2022. As the master of ceremony, it was “basically my job to make sure that the competitors were powered up, motivated, and giving their best."
The 35-year-old’s biggest accolades as a breaker include winning multiple championships, performing in theatres, and bringing breaking to the mainstream dance market in Pakistan. He has also inspired many new breakers in Pakistan. As a judge for the upcoming Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan, he has a sound advice for the breakers looking to make a name.
The advice that I would give to any up-and-coming breaker who wants to step into such high-profile events is to find yourself, be creative, and bring out your best on the stage. Practice, practice, practice is the key.
For Dwayne, the transitioning from being an MC to a judge in this year's Red Bull BC One Pakistan competition will be nothing new, as he is well-qualified for both jobs. As a judge, he is very particular about what he’ll be looking for. “I am watching out for dancers who are able to display their character while they dance. I'm actually hoping for everyone to level up the game in the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan this year."
Shady Farhad
Shady Farhad, a well-known figure in the breaking community, has made quite a name for himself as a judge, crew leader, and participant in breaking events. Known as the leader of ‘Chemistry Crew’, Shady has been breaking for almost a decade and has been a part of several competitions both in the UK and Pakistan.
Shady has come a long way in his breaking career. With a passion for performing arts from a young age, he was drawn to breaking after seeing it in a movie. As he visited family in Sharjah, he met a breaker who taught him a few freezes and he hasn't looked back since.
Breaking has been a way to express my emotions, relieve stress, and I just never actually stopped after that.
This year, Shady transitions from being a in the top 16 line up as a participant to a judge in the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023. While he would have loved to compete, he sees it as a privilege to be chosen as one of the judges.
As a judge this year, I would be looking for some solid overall rounds from our breakers. Their intent towards the music and how they express their style with originality matters. I am expecting this year's level of breaking to be higher than the last year when it comes to our local breakers.
His advice to breakers participating in Red Bull BC One Pakistan 2023 would be to “remain consistent, true to yourself and the game. Breaking is the most uplifting sport because it has an element of originality and that is something everyone is born with."
The judges have set a high bar for what they are looking for this year at the prestigious Red Bull BC One. Breakers, better get going in your workshops and up the game to impress the jury later this month.