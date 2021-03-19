Nadine Wallner: Pakistan, snowy mountains and Red Bull Homerun

Austrian freeskier, mountain guide and climber, and Red Bull athlete Nadine Wallner visited Pakistan earlier this month to participate in the first-ever Red Bull Homerun Pakistan. Her fellow mountain guide and winter sports athlete Caroline North accompanied her to explore the local winter sports joints and interact with local athletes.

Trip to Pakistan

This was both, Wallner and North’s first visit to Pakistan and they did admit to facing some culture shock. “Despite the fact that we’ve been to similar countries before, it’s quite different in Pakistan than, let’s say, India or Sri Lanka. But yes, we like it here and appreciate it,” said Wallner.

First visit of Nadine Wallner & her friend Caro to Pakistan © Akifullah

“The great thing about these countries, especially Pakistan, is the people,” added North. “They are really warm and welcoming. That makes it really nice to travel to countries where the people welcome you.”

With Red Bull Homerun, held at Malam Jabba, that created a lot of buzz, it called attention to the country in general as a viable winter sports destination. While the weather during their trip resulted in less-than-ideal snow conditions, Wallner believes it is highly possible that we see Pakistan rise as one of the favorite destinations in the world for winter sports.

I think Pakistan has a lot of great mountains and formations which are useful for skiing and snowboarding. Athletes, therefore, can tour to many places here. So, the potential is there Nadine Wallner

North echoed the sentiment, saying that from the landscape itself, there are great mountains and steep terrains to ski. But what impressed them is the will of the local athletes whom they interacted with in Bagh, Kashmir. “There’s lots of motivation in local athletes and motivation is the base for building anything. We witnessed really good skiing skills in the kids,” she said.

Nadine Wallner & Caro testing run downs before the final Homerun race © Akifullah

“They have the facilities to practice and get really good. We were impressed with how well they were already skiing. In Kashmir, they don’t have a lift so it’s really hard to learn when you have to walk around and up the slopes.”

Besides practicing the sport, Wallner and North conducted workout sessions for winter sports as well as mountain climbing with local athletes. She demonstrated the hangboard exercises. “Finger exercises are really important for climbing. You have to maintain a tight grip and hangboard sessions help with that, whether you are preparing for a mountain climbing trip or even when you don’t have time to go climbing,” said Wallner.

“For skiing, we walk up the slopes. We have skids that we can put under our skis and walk up. It’s a cardio training and it’s also good for strengthening your legs. At the gym, one usually goes for squats and weight-lifting. Stamina and core body strength are really important for winter sports athletes.”

Nadine Wallner pulls off some fresh powder turns © Christoph Schoech/Red Bull Content Pool

Injuries and “what ifs”

Wallner recounts how she broke her tibia fibula once during skiing and how she dealt with the subsequent emotional rollercoaster which plagues an athlete when they can’t do what they do best.

“It was a long way to come back. But I took it with a positive mindset and make the best out of it. The trick is to try to stay flexible, do other things and meet people. You have to be open-minded enough to follow a different path and it’ll lead you back to the original path.”

Wallner’s father has evidently had a huge influence on her pursuing the winter sports path. It was he who introduced her to the world of mountains and gliding through snowy slopes and she has been in love with it for as long as she can remember. But has she ever considered another path?

Nadine Wallner going up © freerideworldtour.com / Thaller

“We can always think of ‘if’ things had been different and all the ‘what ifs’, but we are here now and I’m happy how it is. For me, it’s always been about being around mountains as I grew up skiing and being surrounded by them. It’s just a big part of me and my personality. And I intend to continue doing it forever,” she said, chuckling at her last word.

Sports as Art

Wallner participated alongside several of the local female ski and snowboard athletes, at Red Bull Homerun. While Aniya and Samar Khan won the ski and snowboarding competitions respectively, Wallner came in with a different mindset. Her strategy was to go up there and have as much fun as I can. “Then you’re successful anyway,” she said.

In the embrace of mountains, gliding through a white carpet, one can almost imagine the ‘sport’ as being similar to a creative process. What goes on through an athlete’s mind as they paint a Jackson Pollock painting with the patterns of their skis on the massive snowy canvas?

