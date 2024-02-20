Pakistan's Parkour Athletes Take Flight at the 4th National Championship

The Karachi sun glinted off the meticulously designed parkour courses that snaked across Legends Arena. As the sun set and the show began, it was clear that this was a concrete canvas pulsating with the potential for daring manoeuvres and gravity-defying feats.

Participant during his parkour run © Kenneyz Productions

On February 18, 2024, the 4th National Parkour Championship, organized by the Pakistan Parkour Federation in collaboration with Sports in Pakistan, and powered by Red Bull Pakistan, was ready to showcase the future of Pakistani parkour spread their wings and take flight.

Some of the finest athletes from across the country gathered in Karachi to exhibit their prowess and compete for glory in the adrenaline-fueled sport of parkour. From Balochistan and Punjab to Sindh, the athletes represented every corner of the country at the event.

Participants cheering on their competitors © Kenneyz Productions

Voices of Victory

The championship showcased 14 top athletes from across Pakistan, selected from a pool of players through trials held nationwide. Among these athletes, 10 hailed from the heartland of parkour, Quetta, while Lahore and the host city Karachi contributed two athletes each.

The competition featured a challenging course designed to test the skills of the participants and determine the Parkour champion of Pakistan. In the end, it was Ali Raza Ahmed Hussain who emerged victorious, showcasing his lightning-fast and captivating moves that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Ali Raza after being crowned Pakistan's National Parkour Champion © Kenneyz Productions

Ali was ecstatic after winning the competition. “Coming to Karachi for this championship for the first time was an exciting experience, and winning added an extra layer of fulfilment to the journey,” said Ali.

The result speaks for itself, emphasizing the importance of dedication and hard work in achieving one's goals. Ali Raza Ahmed Hussain

“Prior to the championship, I had been consistently training, but upon learning about the upcoming event, I intensified my efforts, doubling down on my training regimen,” he said.

All this glory is perhaps just a beginning for Ali as he aims to continue his parkour journey. “It's a great feeling to achieve success in such a competitive environment, and it only fuels my desire to participate in more championships in the future. This victory serves as motivation to push myself further and reach new heights in my athletic endeavors.”

Following closely behind Ali Raza was Rohullah Sadiq Ali, securing the second spot with a display of skill and agility. The two finalists’ exceptional performances added to the excitement of the championship, highlighting the incredible talent present in the Pakistani parkour community.

I’ll cherish this moment, as it signifies not only our personal triumph but also our commitment to excellence in our chosen sport. Rohullah Sadiq Ali

Participant starting his run with a unique flip © Kenneyz Productions

“Training for such an event demands relentless effort and commitment, often pushing one's limits both physically and mentally. Despite the challenges encountered along the way, the feeling of finishing this close is truly indescribable,” said Rohullah.

Supporting the Dream

The Legends Arena, Karachi's ultimate destination for sports and entertainment, served as the perfect stage for this thrilling showdown. Yousuf Ghaznavi, Chief Marketing Officer of Legends Arena, expressed his pride in hosting such a monumental event, stating, “The National Parkour Championship held at Legends Arena is a proud moment for us.” Ghaznavi emphasized the arena’s commitment to fostering a diversified and inclusive sporting culture in Pakistan, one that provides opportunities for athletes from all backgrounds to shine.

Indeed, the support from organizations has been instrumental in propelling the parkour community forward. Ghaznavi highlighted the crucial role of companies like Red Bull Pakistan in nurturing the local sports talent, stating, “If companies like Red Bull Pakistan were not present, I don't believe that sportsmen, especially those in niche sports, would have the opportunity to come out and explore or showcase their talents in an organized manner.”

CEO of Sports in Pakistan, Shoaib Nizami while expressing the dedication of his agency in promoting niche sports like Parkour said, “The National Parkour Championship stands as a shining example of our agency's dedication in promoting a wide spectrum of sporting disciplines. By collaborating with the Pakistan Parkour Federation, we were able to bring together athletes from across the country to compete in this thrilling event. Sports in Pakistan played a pivotal role in ensuring the championship's success and providing a platform for parkour athletes to showcase their skills.”

Participant between two obstacles © Kenneyz Productions

Sharing the future plans he said, “Looking ahead, Sports in Pakistan is committed to spearheading initiatives that will continue to promote sports inclusivity and diversity. Our goal is to inspire the next generation of athletes and foster a culture of excellence that transcends societal barriers.”

Pakistan Parkour Federation's Journey

Muhammad Usman Nawaz, Founder and President of Pakistan Parkour Federation, reflected on the journey of parkour in Pakistan, from its humble beginnings to its current prominence. “Parkour sports itself motivated me to establish a core federation,” Nawaz explained. “Previously, Parkour was only in Quetta and limited to that area. However, when I started practicing Parkour, I didn't have a teacher or trainer. I connected with the international federation and eventually, they granted us a federation of our own.”

The Top 3 Performers with the Management Team © Kenneyz Productions

I realized that without a federation or an organization, individual progress is challenging. So, I decided to establish a foundation. That's where it all began. Muhammad Usman Nawaz

His sentiments were echoed by Talib Hussain, General Secretary of Pakistan Parkour Federation, who emphasized the federation's commitment to standardizing and promoting the sport across the country. “The primary reason for forming the Parkour Federation was to establish and enforce standardized rules and regulations for the sport in Pakistan,” Hussain elucidated.

Participants cheering during the 4th National Parkour Championship © Kenneyz Productions

Talking about the level of this championship compared to the previous one, Hussain shared, “The 4th National Parkour Championship was on another level entirely. The management by Red Bull Pakistan was exceptional, surpassing any expectations. It marked the first time we hosted a professional national championship in Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in introducing the sport professionally in the country.”

Holding a championship of this caliber was a dream come true for the Parkour Federation. Talib Hussain