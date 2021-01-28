Pakistan’s Biggest Snowboard Championship Features International Athletes

The second edition of Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship featured Afghan, Dutch & local athletes in the two main events - Giant Slalom and Parallel Giant Slalom – held from January 18-24, 2021 at the FIS (International Ski Federation) homologated ski slope of Malam Jabba in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

The seven-day-long event kicked off on January 18 was organized by Malam Jabba in collaboration with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture & Tourism Authority , PC Malam Jabba & Red Bull Pakistan.

Participants all set to hit the slopes of Malam Jabba © Akif - Dynamix

The first edition of the Championship was held last year featuring Afghan, Hollander and local athletes but this time it featured nine European, 13 Afghan and 50 local players from Pakistan, taking the competition to a whole new level.

A new first for this year’s championship was that it featured women for the first time, with three Afghan and five Pakistani female athletes competing in the Women’s Giant Slalom.

Pakistani sisters’ duo – Fatima Nadeem and Sara Nadeem – ended up taking the first and second place respectively at the Women’s Giant Slalom.

Fatima covered the 800m slope in 1:47.00 minutes in the first run and 1:55.52 minutes in second run with the aggregate of 3:42.52 minutes. Following her was Sara with an aggregate time of 4:07.

Pakistani sisters’ duo score first & second place in the women’s cateogry © Akif - Dynamix

In the Men’s category of the same race, Victor Roger of Switzerland claimed the top spot with the aggregate time of 1:36.60 minutes followed by French athlete Julien Herry who finished at 1:38.19. The nearest Pakistani athlete was Wakeel Ahmed at sixth spot with his record of 2:03.41 minutes.

In the Parallel Giant Slalom, Pakistani players took the show in both men and women’s races. In the men’s category, Razaullah won gold, Ahmed Soroush from Afghanistan won silver and Wakeel Ahmed from Pakistan won the bronze medal.

In the women’s category, all three position were clinched by Pakistani athletes with Sara Nadeem winning gold, Fatima Nadeem silver, and Ayesha Akmal winning the bronze medal.

The Pakistan International Snowboarding Championship held five-day training courses and prepared the slope with fresh snow before the main race, which was held on January 23 and was followed by a closing ceremony and after-party on January 24.

Air Commodore (Retd.) Shahid Nadeem, the Convener, Adventure Group National Tourism Coordination Board and a former secretary of Winter Sports Federation (WSF) said that the participants held training sessions in the morning and then practice on the slope in the evening.

"The main was held on the 0.8km long slope with a vertical drop of 200m. This gave the local and the international athletes a strong competition," he said. "The main motive of this championship was to promote tourism and give local athletes exposure so that one day they can represent Pakistan at international competitions."

Local athlete Wakeel Ahmed from Gilgit attempting some big air jumps © Akif - Dynamix

He added that the championship was a big success at the time when COVID has struck the world. “We successfully held the championship following the SOPs. The foreign athletes were really happy with the arrangement and went back taking good memories. Now next year we will be able to attract even more international athletes,” he said.

NEW CATEGORY FOR WOMEN

The last edition of the championship was only for men, but this time, the competition included both, men and women, with a separate event for the women in both Giant Slalom and Parallel Giant Slalom.

Nadeem shared that the Giant Slalom is for the individual race. "An athlete has to start alone to board down in the slope in the shortest time. The one with minimum time will win. In the Parallel Giant Slalom, two athletes will begin together and the one who crosses the finishing line first will win.”

Starting point of Malam Jabba ski slope © Akif - Dynamix

He added that a similar competition at a higher level ‘Red Bull Homerun’ will be held next month, which is bound to attract many athletes and winter sports fans.

Red Bull Homerun will be held in Pakistan for the first time on February 13 at Malam Jabba Ski Resort where a Le Mans-style mass sprint awaits and will test the local as well as international ski and snowboard athletes.

Meanwhile, the gold medalist, Islamabad-based snowboarder Sarah Nadeem shared that she began snowboarding two years ago at the ski slope in Naltar. “My friends including Samar Khan and I began snowboarding in 2018 and since then, have won two silver medals in national championships and I’ve now won gold,” she said.

“This was a really good experience, snowboarding with the international athletes took the level of competition higher and I am glad that this year it included women too.”

According to her, they learned skiing and snowboarding from YouTube but trained with professional coaches for five days before the competition at Malam Jabba.

Local athletes showcasing their skills © Akif - Dynamix

She said that the national championships are the ones where seasonal and professional athletes worldwide participate, but when someone hears about Red Bull being attached to some competition; it receives more eyeballs and more participation.

"Red Bull is a big brand, and when someone hears about Red Bull holding an event, people head towards it. This will not only help in giving entertainment and competition to the participants but will also help increase the pool of female players who might start working on becoming professional winter sports athletes. That may eventually help us represent Pakistan around the world," she concluded.

INTERNATIONAL ATHLETES

A group of winter sports athletes headed towards Malam Jabba as soon as they heard or read about the championship and were excited to be a part of it.

International athlete, Julien Herry, relishing a chilled can with others © Akif - Dynamix

French winter sport athlete, Herry, famously known as 'Pica', said that he saw and read about this championship on social media and as he and his group are fond of Malam Jabba, they quickly decided to participate in it. It paid off with him bagging the silver in the men’s Giant Slalom.

"Malam Jabba ski slope is not as long as others in the world, but the facility of the chairlift and the beautiful mountains make this one of the most wanted places to visit," he said. "Pakistan has one of the biggest and most beautiful mountains in the world; that’s why whenever we visit, we love the environment."

Pica, who prefers a snowboard rather than two ski boards, said that he went straight to practice the day he arrived in Pakistan, but as there was not much snow, he couldn't do it for long. Besides, he and his group has come to not only participate in the championship but also donate equipment to different athletes in Pakistan.

Talking about the idea of donating equipment, he said, “Two years ago, I came to Pakistan and had an accident on the snowy mountains. Before flying back home, I spent some time in Islamabad and met several people who needed snowboards. So, this time we have come with many different types of equipment (such as snowboards, skis, skates and some equipment for ice hockey at Madaklasht in Chitral) to be donated to the winter sports lovers in Pakistan.”

He continued, “People are really talented here but they need basic facilities to ride better. Hopefully, these donations will help them follow their passion.”

Homerun brings in recognized & undiscovered gems from across the country. © Flo Hagena / Red Bull Content Pool