Pakistan’s MAXD Esports leaves a mark at Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final

The winner of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan, MAXD Esports, formerly known as VRNoobs, swoop their way into the World Finals this summer. While they were not successful at bringing the world championship home, they termed it a huge achievement to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

Earlier this year, the five-person underdog team MaxD defeated one of the top teams of Pakistan, Portal Esports, in the national finals to win the tournament. They displayed another great show, defeating Sri Lanka and India to win the South Asian regional finals and made it to the World Finals held in Madrid, Spain in July.

“We all were very excited and pumped up to get in the arena and play the world finals.” said the team lead, Muhammad Anas aka ‘traNz’.

This was an achievement for us to qualify from this region and get an opportunity to leave Pakistan's mark on the global platform Muhammad Anas aka ‘traNz’

Talking about the pressure of the global stage, Anas said that as he and some team members had played in international competitions before, they were not nervous. "Some of us have played internationally before, so we knew how to stay calm and focus on the game," he said. "I never think about winning or losing. I just try to stay calm and confident. I go blank in the game, so I don't overthink strategies and just focus on my game."

While the team dealt with multiple issues on their way and at the finals and adapted to the situations at hand to perform their best, the outcome wasn’t in their favour.

Team MAXD Esports at the National Finals of Red Bull Campus Clutch Pakistan © Saad Saeed

"The results were not up to our expectations. I feel if we had brought the game this close, we could've ended the score-line in our favour," Anas noted.

However, MaxD isn’t the one to despair. “It was a learning opportunity for all of us, and we are glad that we represented Pakistan in the world final of a massive event like Red Bull Campus Clutch. Instead of blaming the circumstances, we will train and perform better next time and overcome all the errors we made in this edition.”

As esports continue to grow in Pakistan, university esports culture is starting to grow too, a step that’s necessary to ensure a sustainable ecosystem.

With competitions such as Red Bull Campus Clutch offering talented gamers a huge platform, more students have begun to consider esports as a viable career option. MaxD’s success leading up to the world finals is just one of those stories to perhaps motivate more esports enthusiasts to follow suit. Who knows, the upcoming editions might see new gamers forge themselves into the next generation of Pakistan's e-sport professionals.