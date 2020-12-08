Pedal To The Metal And Go: Red Bull Kart Fight Drifts Into Pakistan

For the first time in Pakistan, Red Bull has launched the Red Bull Kart Fight, a karting tournament aimed towards providing amateur racers and racing enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the pro side of the sport.

Fancy words aside, what does it mean? It means you’re not gonna wanna miss this.

Red Bull Pakistan is organizing the event in partnership with 2F2F Formula Karting arena. The event has a three-step process: firstly, the interested Go-Kart racers will have to register through the event page. The registration period starts today (December 8) and will end on December 15. The participants must be 16 years of age or older to compete.

Red Bull Kart Fight launches in Pakistan. © Red Bull

In the second step, the participants will take part in the six-day qualifiers that will be taking place from December 18 to 23 at the 2F2F Karting arena in Islamabad. The registered racers will have to visit 2F2F for the qualifiers to record their racing time. Racers with top racing times will compete in national finals - a competitive but fun experience down at the track to find the fastest amateur kart racer in Pakistan.

In the final step, the finalists, three racers from each city, will Kart Fight for the title of Pakistan's champion at the national finals that will take place on December 27 at 2F2F Islamabad. The winner also bags a Red Bull official racing merchandise and a dedicated number of hours at the 2F2F Formula Karting arena.

Red Bull Kart Fight is the perfect platform for aspiring racers of Pakistan © Lin Cheng-De / Red Bull Content Pool

Pakistan having a limited number of Karting arenas, 2F2F has catered to its niche audience of motorsports enthusiasts by offering Karting tracks. After a successful arena in Islamabad, 2F2F CEO Hamza Sheikh recently launched the Lahore arena where they are expecting even more racers.

Sheikh said that Red Bull Kart Fight is the perfect platform for aspiring racers in the country to test and showcase their racing skills in a safe and controlled environment.

"This event would be a game-changer for the local go-kart racing community. Around 15 percent of the racers come here intending to become professional Formula 1 racer. This event will help them experience the environment and thrill of pro-racing and see where they stand at the international level," he said.

Red Bull Kart Fight will help local motorsports enthusiasts - Sheikh © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

"Once they win from here, the international experience at the global event will help them understand where they are and how much they need to invest in to become a professional F1 racer."

He called the Red Bull Kart Fight tournament a pure opportunity for the F1 racing fans to experience the pro racing event and pursue their passion. “Who knows, one day, one of these races would become a professional Formula 1 racer,” he said while wishing all the drivers the best and hoping to see a lot of boys and girls pushing the pedal to the metal at this tournament.

Talking about the turnout, Sheikh said he expects more than 1000 registrations from Lahore and 500 plus in Islamabad.

Hunt for the Pakistan's fastest kart racer is on with 2F2F Go Kart Club © Jasmine Chang / Red Bull Content Pool

The legends in motor racing, be it Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton or Vettel, all began their legendary racing careers with karting.

"Karting is the base of all types of racing. Whether you want to become a Formula 1 racer, a rally racer or any other type, you have to go through karting first," said Saad Ali, who’s been a professional racer for 15 years and has even represented Pakistan at Formula 1.

He believes Red Bull Kart Fight will help the country's passionate motorsports enthusiasts. "There are not many racing tracks in Pakistan. I grew up when there was no track, and I had to go to Formula 1 race directly. But now, as this event is taking place, this will help the upcoming racers to go step by step and become a professional racer."

He added that this will not only bring Pakistan on the global motorsports map but will also help increase road safety in Pakistan.

"Everyone wants to drive and drive fast, but it is not safe out on the road. In these racing tracks, the drivers will have an opportunity to drive fast, following the traffic rules in a safe environment with all safety gear. So, this is a beginning for all the motorsports fan to get professional."