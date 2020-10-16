Perfect Seven for Shaheen Basketball Club

Farrukh Abbasi made a near 270km journey on his motorcycle just to take part in the Red Bull Half Court.

That very journey is testament to the buzz the tournament has created in Pakistan.

As the Red Bull Half Court caravan travelled to Multan for the qualifiers in the City of Saints, Farrukh arrived from Rahim Yar Khan with Team Fury to take part.

His team couldn’t win a single game in their group but Farrukh said it was “a pleasure” to participate.

Farrukh Abbasi - Team Fury © Saiem Jalal

“I’ve been playing basketball since 2013 but I’ve never seen an event like this,” said Farrukh, who left Rahim Yar Khan on the eve of the Multan qualifiers, spending the night in Bahawalpur before arriving at the venue on the morning of October 14.

By the evening, Multan had a winner. Shaheen Basketball Club won the Multan qualifiers, earning their ticket to the National Finals later this month. The winner of the National Finals will represent Pakistan at the World Finals.

“It was an amazing experience,” Shaheen Basketball Club’s Ahmad Jan said. “Now we’re looking forward to playing for the National title.”

Shaheen Basketball Club - Multan Finalist © Tabrez

In the final, Shaheen Basketball Club overcame Amir Nomi Club 21-11 for their seventh win of an action-packed day at the Multan Sports Complex.

They were indeed, Multan’s best team.

Starting off with a 15-6 thrashing of Mian Chanu, Shaheen Basketball Club ran off 21-8 winners against Multan A before an impressive 18-6 triumph over Jacobians saw them top Group B.

Spalding Ball at Red Bull Half Court, Multan - Pakistan © Atif

Lion Basketball Club were sent packing 19-6 before they squared off once again against Multan A for a spot in the final. A comprehensive 21-9 win was enough to seal a final berth.

Amir Nomi Club had a similarly impressive run to the final. First, they topped Group D after beating Triple Threat (21-10), Young Hawks (21-3) and Fancy Club (15-3). They then beat Sports Basketball Club 16-10 in the quarter-finals before overcoming Multan Jaguars in the semi-final.

It meant that one side’s streak had to come to an end in the final and it was Amir Nomi Club who ended on the losing side.

Red Bull Half Court - Multan qualifiers © Daniyal