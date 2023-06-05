Prepare for Glory: Paris Calls Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan Victors!

Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023 was a showcase of extraordinary talent and fierce competition, with 16 b-boys and 4 b-girls clashed for the glory of being called the champion. B-Boy Navin and B-Girl Shah eventually emerged as the victors with their exceptional skills, dedication, and unwavering passion propelling them to the forefront of the breaking scene in Pakistan.
As they prepare to represent Pakistan at the global finals in Paris later this year, let’s dive into their extraordinary journeys in Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023.
B-Boy Navin
B-Boy Navin, the 27-year-old dynamo representing Evolution Xtreme Dancers (EXD), electrified the live audience with his high-energy performances. With an experience of 15 years, this has been a long time coming for B-Boy Navin.
Starting his journey as a dancer at the age of 12, the Step-Up film franchise inspired him to turn to the art form. Drawn to the energy and creativity of breaking, he immersed himself into it and never looked back. “Since then, I have spent countless hours honing his skills and pushing the boundaries of my abilities,” shared B-Boy Navin.
B-Boy Navin's training for Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan was quite rigorous. He dedicated an astounding 210 days to training particularly for the competition. A lot of that motivation came from being eliminated early on in last year’s competition. The fire within him pushed him to go on and train harder than ever, besides devoting time to cardio exercises and shedding weight to optimize his agility on the dance floor.
While in the previous edition, he faced an early elimination, he returned to the stage this year with a newfound mindset. Determined to make his presence felt, he embraced the advice of B-Boy Neguin, the Red Bull BC One All Star judges who travelled from Brazil to evaluate and train with the participants.
The minute I enter the stage, I have to be with the energy, I have to show that energy out loud and wide. Not just inside me but keep my head up and be confident. For me, it was a long story that I had to finish, and I feel like I have finished this chapter and the story for now.
The new champion definitely finished this chapter with a victory that he’s proud of. It’s a perfect reward for his journey that began 15 years ago as B-Boy Navin is among the pioneers and the first generation of breakers in Pakistan.
B-Boy Navin recalls a conversation with his crew back in 2013 where he expressed his desire to win the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan and make it to the World Final. Back then, Red Bull BC One hadn’t arrived in Pakistan yet. A decade later, B-Boy Navin has realized his dream and won the big one.
With that, he now sets his sights on the upcoming World Final in Paris. B-B-Boy Navin maintains a grounded perspective as his aim is to take each round as it comes, not underestimating any opponent and approaching every battle with his signature explosive intensity.
B-Girl Shah
While B-Boy Navin’s story is one that of long-term perseverance resulting in a well-earned victory, B-Girl Shah’s story is one of a massive surprise and an exceptional debut in the competition.
Sarah Shah Gul, known as B-Girl Shah, is a rising talent in the world of breaking. The 20-year-old represents the Street Dreamers Crew (led by the esteemed Barkat Ali) and only started breaking full-time after witnessing the first Red Bull BC One in Pakistan last year.
Within a year, she worked harder than ever, honing her skills and pushing herself to make a significant impact and capture the attention of the breaking community. B-Girl Shah's journey from a novice to winning at the grand stage of Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan 2023 is nothing short of remarkable.
Despite being short, her journey hasn’t been any less challenging though.
"My journey has been incredibly challenging,” she said. “Since last year, I've dedicated myself to intense training, pushing myself to train every single day. For three to four hours each day, I immersed myself in rigorous practice, honing my skills and particularly aiming for Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan."
Since she started breaking, B-Girl Shah has been fortunate to receive the guidance and support of her seniors in the crew, namely Burhan Ali and Aliyan. “They selflessly invested their time and effort in helping me learn power moves and establish a solid foundation. Under their tutelage, I have developed a seamless flow between my head and body movements, an essential aspect of breaking,” she said.
Winning Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan was a moment of triumph for her. Upon returning home with the coveted trophy, she was met with the sight of her parents fast asleep. Bursting with excitement, she couldn't contain her joy and woke everyone up, announcing her victory. “Witnessing the elation and tears of happiness in my mother's eyes reinforced the significance of my achievement.”
Now, with the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris on the horizon, B-Girl Shah understands the immense challenge that lies ahead. In order to meet the high expectations of such a prestigious event, she has intensified her training regimen threefold.
As I prepare to represent Pakistan in the upcoming world final, I understand the immense magnitude of the challenge ahead. To meet the expectations, I've intensified my training even further than I did for the Red Bull BC One Cypher Pakistan. Essentially, I must condense fifteen months' worth of training into this relatively short timeframe.
B-Girl Shah sees this intensified training period as an opportunity to expand her repertoire of power moves. Seeking feedback from the judges following her triumph, she has identified areas of improvement, particularly in her flow, and is determined to rectify these minor flaws and elevate her performance to new heights.
B-Girl Shah believes that the growth of the breaking scene in Pakistan is contingent upon nurturing the interest and enthusiasm of young b-girls.
This year, I'm delighted to witness more b-girls emerging and excelling in the breaking scene. It's a positive development for the community. I hope this growth continues, propelling Pakistan's breaking scene to international standards.
With such determination and talent, B-Girl Shah is poised to make waves in the breaking world as she heads to the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris this year.