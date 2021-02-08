Prepare to glide through snow like a diamond-cutter at Red Bull Homerun

As Red Bull brings the Homerun in Pakistan for the first time, skiers and snowboarders should gear up for the winter sports with some basic workouts that will help them gain strength and stamina needed for the strenuous competition.

You might be a seasonal or professional winter sports athlete or a fan, but the right training for the Red Bull Homerun challenge would give the participant an edge over others.

Skiers and snowboarders at Red Bull Homerun © Yigit Akbiyik / Red Bull Content Pool

A participant should develop core strength that will translate to a better performance on the mountain. Not only that, oxygen levels at a high altitude also vary and it’s even more important to pace out the breaths. Experienced winter sports athletes Samar Khan and Suhaib Ahmed share some do-at-home exercises to avoid a case of noodle legs on your first run this winter.

LEG BLASTER

The start of the Red Bull Homerun is the most vital. If you get stuck in the minefield, you're never coming out. That's why you need to go to the gym, take your morning jogs and get your legs ready for the start.

Training your body to be fluid for an effortless glide © Attila Szabo / Red Bull Content Pool

This four-part, dynamic set combines lunges and squats to gain more power and control while skiing downhill. These moves will lengthen and strengthen your muscles through negative contractions. Perform a full set—squats, alternating lunges, jump lunges, and jump squats—then rest for 15 seconds.

RUSSIAN TWIST

The Homerun course will have 5-6 turns and to go through them on the mountains smoothly, this core-specific exercise is great for building those oblique muscles.

LATERAL HOPS WITH TUCK HOLD

To go down the hill for 3-4 minutes in cold weather and with speed on a bumpy surface, you need to have strong stamina. This exercise, which combines isometric and dynamic movements will help improve your stamina.

Building a strong stamina is essential for all racers © Adrian Moles / Red Bull Content Pool

While doing the lateral hop, the goal should not be to jump as high as you can, but instead to improve strength and quickness and get yourself back up in no time with the same energy.

FRONT SQUATS

While skiing downhill, you have to ski upright. You don’t want your upper body to collapse, hence, this low-rep, high-weight move is meant to improve your core and lower body strength.

LOW BACK COMPLEX

Homerun is open for all the skiing lovers and fans, and the ones who haven’t been skiing lately need to do this three-part circuit. It not only rids one of the soreness that a lot of people get on their first day of skiing, but is also intended to combat lower back pain and strengthen muscles.

Developing core strength translates into better balance and ankle stability © Yigit Akbiyik / Red Bull Content Pool

SINGLE-LEG DEADLIFTS

This body-stabilizing exercise works your glutes, hamstring, and core. It also enhances balance while building ankle stability.

This symmetry and balance help when going out to the slopes so that one is using their bodies and not just stressing on side of it.

HIP FLOW

During the Homerun, you need to have an open mind, and your body needs to be highly adaptable to every possible situation. You need to cut the snow like a diamond-cutter glides through a diamond. Having a fluid and relaxed body helps achieve that.

Homerun brings in recognized & undiscovered gems from across the country. © Flo Hagena / Red Bull Content Pool

MENTAL STRENGTH

You have to be fast during the race to cross the Red Bull Arc first, and to do this you have to visualize speed in theory.